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"Reservation" for 5 thousand dollars — a scheme of fictitious employment as teachers uncovered in Kyiv and Lviv

18:02, 21 July 2026 98
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An organized group was uncovered in Kyiv and Lviv that for over two years fictitiously employed conscripts as teachers at a private educational institution to obtain deferrals from mobilization.
"Reservation" for 5 thousand dollars — a scheme of fictitious employment as teachers uncovered in Kyiv and Lviv
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Law enforcement officers uncovered an organized group that for over two years fictitiously employed conscripts as teachers at a private educational institution to obtain deferrals from mobilization. According to the investigation, about 200 people were registered through the deferral scheme.

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As reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, under the procedural guidance of prosecutors, eight members of the group were detained in Kyiv and Lviv. Among them are the director of the private vocational education institution and two lawyers. All have been notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 28 and Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the organizers renewed the license of the educational institution in Kyiv, opened its branch in Lviv, and arranged premises to simulate the educational process.

For a fee starting from 5 thousand US dollars, conscripts were fictitiously registered as teachers, forged personnel, accounting, and educational documents were produced, and information about the alleged employment was submitted to tax authorities. Additionally, clients separately paid funds for salary accrual and tax payments.

Within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, law enforcement conducted 30 searches. Preventive measures in the form of detention and house arrest were chosen for the suspects.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", in Kyiv law enforcement sent an indictment to court regarding a Kyiv resident who offered services for fictitious employment of men at one of the capital’s higher education institutions for the purpose of reservation.

The actions of the accused were qualified under Part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely as receiving unlawful benefit for herself by influencing the decision of a person authorized to perform state functions.

The indictment against a university employee who assisted the Kyiv resident in fictitious employment of men at the educational institution was sent to court in February.

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