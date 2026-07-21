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The first 2,000 body armor vests for women in the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been delivered to combat units

17:08, 21 July 2026 155
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The body armor vests are designed taking into account the features of the female anatomy.
The first 2,000 body armor vests for women in the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been delivered to combat units
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The first batch of 2,000 body armor vests, designed taking into account the features of the female anatomy, has been sent to the combat units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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As noted by the Ministry of Defense, servicewomen perform combat missions on par with men, so they need body armor that provides a high level of protection while also considering body structure and not restricting movement.

The distinctive feature of the women’s body armor vest is the presence of a damper-climate support. With it, the vest fits the body more comfortably, applies less pressure, and ventilates better. Inside are ceramic plates.

The Defense Procurement Agency DOT, together with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, will collect feedback about the new product to consider it before purchasing the next batches of body armor vests.

Earlier, we reported that from 2026, servicewomen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be issued special women’s body armor vests instead of the general military ones currently in use.

Also, "The Judicial and Legal Newspaper" wrote about the rules that will apply in 2026 for the discharge of women from military service.

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