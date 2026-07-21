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The same traffic violation can be fined twice: in which cases this is legal

17:26, 21 July 2026 170
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Not every repeated violation is considered a single case: we explain when multiple fines can be imposed.
The same traffic violation can be fined twice: in which cases this is legal
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Many drivers believe that for the same traffic violation within one day, they can only receive one fine. In fact, this is not true. The decisive factor is not the date, but the number of separate violation incidents. If a driver violates the same rule several times, each such case can be the basis for a separate order and a new fine.

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Under what conditions multiple fines can be issued in one day

Ukrainian legislation allows imposing multiple fines in one day if these are different, independent episodes of violations. It does not matter that all of them fall under the same article of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses or relate to the same point of the Traffic Rules.

Each separate violation fact is considered independently. Therefore, separate orders can be issued for different violation cases.

For example, if in the morning an automatic recording camera detected speeding, and in the evening the driver again exceeded the speed limit and this was also recorded, these are two different violations. In such a situation, the driver can receive two separate orders and, accordingly, two fines, even if both cases happened on the same day.

When multiple fines for one violation are not imposed

At the same time, there are situations when the violation has a continuous nature. In such cases, it is usually considered as one episode, not several separate violations.

An example is incorrect parking or standing of a vehicle in one place. If the vehicle did not move, such a violation is not considered new each time over time. Until it is detected, one case is recorded, not several.

How automatic recording cameras work

A special procedure applies to violations recorded automatically.

Each separate fact of passing a red traffic light or each separate speeding recorded by the camera at different times is considered a new violation. That is why a driver can receive several orders in one day if multiple separate violations were committed.

Thus, the main principle is simple: if these are different events, they are different administrative offenses, each of which can be fined separately. If the violation is continuous and constitutes one episode, there are usually no grounds for imposing multiple fines for it.

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