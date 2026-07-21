Divorce in Ukraine: 5 Mistakes That Can Cost You an Apartment, Money, and Nerves

The 5 most common mistakes made during divorce by almost every couple.

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Termination of marriage, division of property, alimony, and determination of children’s residence — these are issues that often become the subject of court disputes after divorce. Many problems arise not because of legislation, but due to mistakes made by spouses even before going to court or immediately after ending family relations.

The "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" explains which decisions can affect the further protection of rights, whether it is worth rushing to file a divorce claim, when it is better to divide joint property, and why oral agreements between former spouses do not always work.

Divorce in Ukraine: Does it matter who files to court first?

Often one spouse does not hurry to file a claim, waiting for the other party to do so. At the same time, the content of the first claim often determines the further course of the case.

If the claim is filed independently, it is possible to immediately formulate all the demands that require judicial resolution. In particular, besides divorce, one can raise issues of alimony collection, determination of the child’s place of residence, the order of participation of the other parent in upbringing, change of surname after divorce, and if there are appropriate grounds — claims regarding property division.

If the other spouse files to court only with a demand for divorce, other issues often have to be resolved through separate court proceedings. This means additional time and financial costs.

Division of property after divorce: why you shouldn’t wait several years

Another common mistake is to leave the issue of property division "for later." Many believe that first the marriage must be officially terminated, and only then deal with the apartment, car, or other assets.

However, delay can complicate the protection of one’s rights.

The law sets limitation periods for filing claims regarding the division of joint property. In addition, over time, documents may be lost, factual circumstances may change, or property may be sold or re-registered to other persons.

That is why lawyers advise not to postpone resolving property issues without valid reasons.

Oral agreements after divorce do not guarantee protection of rights

After divorce, former spouses often make agreements without any documentary formalization.

For example, one parent voluntarily agrees to pay money for the child, the parties determine the order of communication with the children, or agree on who will use the apartment.

However, such agreements remain valid only as long as both parties voluntarily comply with them. If a conflict arises later, it will be extremely difficult to confirm the content of an oral agreement in court.

That is why issues regarding property division, child support, determination of the child’s residence, or the order of participation of the other parent in upbringing should be formalized by written agreements.

Separate living does not terminate marriage or change property regime

A common situation is when spouses have not lived together for a long time but have not officially divorced.

From a legal point of view, this means the marriage continues to exist.

Accordingly, property acquired during the registered marriage is generally considered joint marital property.

Therefore, if after the actual termination of family relations one spouse acquires an apartment, house, or other expensive property before the official divorce, this may become the subject of a court dispute in the future. In some cases, it is difficult to prove that such property was purchased exclusively with personal funds.

Is it worth going through the divorce procedure without legal assistance?

If there is no dispute between spouses regarding children, property, or alimony, the divorce procedure usually does not cause significant difficulties.

However, the situation changes when the parties cannot agree on child upbringing, division of real estate, credit obligations, alimony, or when one spouse objects to the divorce.

In such cases, an incorrectly chosen strategy can lead to prolonged court disputes or negatively affect the protection of property and family rights.

Legal assistance involves not only drafting procedural documents. It also helps determine the optimal way to protect rights, correctly formulate claims, and assess possible risks before the court proceedings begin.

What to remember before filing a divorce application

The divorce procedure is not only a legal termination of marriage. It is also related to resolving issues regarding children, alimony, property division, and other rights and obligations of former spouses. That is why before going to court or formalizing the divorce, it is worth assessing all possible legal consequences to avoid new conflicts and repeated court proceedings in the future.

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