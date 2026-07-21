Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi Discussed Eurointegration, Sanctions, and the Drone Deal Initiative with the Lithuanian Head of Government

Serhiy Koretskyi held a phone conversation with the Prime Minister of Lithuania Mindaugas Sinkevičius.

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The Prime Minister of Ukraine, Serhii Koretskyi, held a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Lithuania, Mindaugas Sinkevičius. The parties discussed support for Ukraine, European integration, and cooperation in the energy and defence sectors.

S. Koretskyi thanked his Lithuanian counterpart for Lithuania’s consistent support of Ukraine, emphasising that Kyiv places great hope on Lithuania’s presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2027 and its continued support for Ukraine’s European integration.

"The government will accelerate the implementation of necessary reforms on the path to EU membership," the Prime Minister noted.

During the conversation, the parties also discussed cooperation in the energy sector, focusing on the diversification of liquefied natural gas supplies and support for Ukraine’s winter preparedness.

Special attention was paid to strengthening sanctions pressure on Russia, developing defence cooperation, and implementing the 'Drone Deal' initiative.

Additionally, Koretskyi invited the Prime Minister of Lithuania, Mindaugas Sinkevičius, to visit Ukraine in the near future.

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