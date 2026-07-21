Civil Service Competitions, Elections, and Decentralization: Which Laws Ukraine Must Adopt within Ukraine Facility

The Verkhovna Rada is preparing six bills to fulfill commitments under the Ukraine Facility program.

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The Verkhovna Rada Committee on State Building, Local Governance, Regional Development, and Urban Planning has coordinated further legislative steps within European integration with the new Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, Vsevolod Chentsov.

According to the Committee, six bills are currently in progress, which serve as "beacons" of the Ukraine Facility program — a financial support mechanism for Ukraine from the European Union amounting to 50 billion euros for 2024–2027.

The reforms Ukraine has committed to under the Ukraine Facility include specific European integration bills.

Among the key bills are:

Restoration of Civil Service Competitions (No. 13478-1)

The document is being prepared for the second reading. It provides for the introduction of a transparent selection process for civil service and the formation of a professional and honest civil servant corps in accordance with European standards.

Regulation of Administrative Fees (No. 4380)

The bill is being prepared for the second reading. Its goal is to streamline the system of administrative service fees, ensuring their accessibility, transparency, and quality.

Media in the Electoral Process (No. 8310)

The document is being reviewed by the Committee for the first reading. It proposes amendments to the Electoral Code to implement the European Directive on audiovisual media services and establish more transparent rules for media operation during elections.

Financing of Election Campaigns (No. 11462)

The bill aims to strengthen transparency, oversight, and accountability, introducing a single independent supervisory body in accordance with OSCE/ODIHR and Venice Commission recommendations.

Parliamentary Service (No. 4530)

The document is being prepared for the second reading and aims to introduce modern legal regulation of the Verkhovna Rada Apparatus’s work.

Special attention is focused on bill No. 14412 "On the Principles of Delimitation and Distribution of Powers between Levels of Public Governance." The document is being prepared for the second reading and is expected to become one of the key elements in continuing the decentralization reform.

The bill provides for the elimination of conflicts of competence between local self-government bodies at different levels and executive authorities based on the principles of subsidiarity and decentralization.

Work is also ongoing with other parliamentary committees, experts, and international partners to define the powers of authorities in the fields of education, healthcare, social protection, and other areas.

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