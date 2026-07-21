Without Competition to KOAS: The High Council of Justice Decided to Transfer Judge Tetiana Balas

The High Council of Justice considered the recommendation of the High Qualification Commission of Judges and transferred Judge Tetiana Balas to the Kyiv District Administrative Court without competition.

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The High Council of Justice supported the recommendation of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine and transferred Judge Tetiana Balas of the Kyiv District Administrative Court to the position of judge of the Kyiv District Administrative Court without holding a competition.

Judge’s Career

Tetiana Balas has significant experience working in administrative courts. In March 2012, she was appointed as a judge of the Sevastopol District Administrative Court for a term of five years. In April 2015, she was transferred to the Kyiv District Administrative Court, and in September 2019, she was appointed as a judge of this court indefinitely.

Reasons for Transfer

After the liquidation of the Kyiv District Administrative Court in accordance with Law No. 2825-IX dated December 13, 2022, its cases are temporarily considered by the Kyiv District Administrative Court. The new Kyiv City District Administrative Court has not yet started its work.

According to the decision of the High Council of Justice dated May 28, 2026, No. 1043/0/15-26, the Kyiv District Administrative Court has 47 authorized judge positions. Due to a significant influx of cases, the workload on judges has substantially increased, requiring additional staffing decisions to ensure timely case consideration.

Qualification Assessment

In May 2019, the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine, based on the results of the qualification assessment, recognized Tetiana Balas as meeting the requirements of the position — she scored 735.875 points.

The HQCJ, considering the judge’s work experience, her positive evaluation, and the status of a judge of the liquidated court, recommended transferring Tetiana Balas to the vacant position without competition. The High Council of Justice supported this recommendation.

Purpose of the Transfer

The High Council of Justice notes that transferring Judge Balas will:

reduce the workload on the current judges of the Kyiv District Administrative Court;

increase the court’s efficiency;

ensure timely consideration of administrative cases.

Decision of the High Council of Justice

The High Council of Justice decided to transfer Judge Tetiana Balas of the Kyiv District Administrative Court to the position of judge of the Kyiv District Administrative Court without competition.

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