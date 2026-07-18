Pension Increases: Which Pensioners Will Receive Back Payments for Previous Months

Pension recalculation is possible after recalculation, consideration of additional insurance experience, confirmation of earnings, or granting the right to allowances.

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Certain pensioners can expect not only an increase in their monthly pension but also payments for past periods. This occurs when the right to a higher pension amount arose before the Pension Fund conducted the recalculation or received all the necessary documents.

When the Pension Fund Pays Back Payments

Most often, this concerns pensioners who continued to work officially after retirement. If, during this time, they acquired additional insurance experience, the Pension Fund recalculates pension payments.

Although legislation stipulates that the new pension amount applies from 1 April, in practice, the increased amount often starts arriving later. The reason is that employers submit reports on contribution payments with some delay, so the Pension Fund does not receive the necessary data immediately.

After completing the recalculation, the pensioner receives not only the increased pension but also compensation for the period during which they were already entitled to higher payments. Because of this, the one-time payment to the account may be significantly larger than the usual pension.

Who Else Is Entitled to Payments for Past Periods

Back payments are possible not only for working pensioners. The Pension Fund can also pay unpaid amounts in cases where, after pension assignment, the person:

provided documents on insurance experience that was previously not considered;

confirmed earnings that affect the size of their pension provision;

proved the right to an allowance, supplement, or other payment that was not assigned on time.

In such situations, Pension Fund specialists determine the date from which the pensioner was entitled to receive a higher amount, after which they calculate and pay the difference.

Is It Necessary to Submit an Application?

The annual recalculation of pensions for working pensioners is done automatically, so there is no need to contact the Pension Fund additionally.

At the same time, if it is necessary to consider unaccounted insurance experience, confirm earnings, or arrange the right to a certain allowance or supplement, submitting the relevant documents to the Pension Fund is unavoidable. After their verification, the pension amount may be revised, and the unpaid funds for the previous period paid out.

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