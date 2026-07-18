Is it Possible to Retain a Cancelled Foreign Passport?

A canceled foreign passport can be kept, but there are important nuances.

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Ukrainians were informed about the possibility of retaining a cancelled foreign passport.

The passport service reminded citizens that, according to Ukrainian legislation, an individual may hold a maximum of two valid Ukrainian passports for international travel simultaneously.

Under what circumstances is a foreign passport cancelled?

When its validity period expires;

When the owner’s personal data changes (excluding additional variable information).

When a passport is cancelled, at least two holes are punched in the machine-readable zone.

Can a cancelled passport be retained?

Yes, a cancelled foreign passport can be kept upon written request if:

It contains valid visas or significant visa history;

The document is required for processing or extending residency documents overseas.

It is essential to notify the administrator of the intention to retain the cancelled passport during document processing.

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