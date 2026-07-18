Michael Jackson's Daughter Sues the Singer's Estate Manager for Nearly $3 Million

Paris Jackson accused Michael Jackson's longtime estate manager of financial abuses and misuse of funds.

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The daughter of the "King of Pop" Michael Jackson, Paris Jackson, has taken legal action over what she describes as years of financial abuse during the management of her father’s estate. According to a new court filing, she demands the return of nearly $3 million to the family, making claims against longtime executor John Branca, who controls the singer’s estate, writes Parade.

Part of the dispute concerns Paris Jackson’s personal legal expenses. She claims that Branca "excessively prolonged the legal process" during a previous conflict between them, which caused her to spend $1.1 million on attorney fees. She is now seeking reimbursement for these costs.

However, the largest amount in the lawsuit relates to other expenses. Paris Jackson alleges that John Branca used $2.85 million from the estate funds on unauthorised gifts. In her view, this money should have been distributed to family members.

A source close to Paris Jackson’s legal team said the conflict had been brewing for a long time.

"All Paris ever wanted was fair treatment for her family, but the estate management tried to obstruct her at every turn," the source told Parade. The source also described the estate management as "wasteful spending" and "financial mismanagement", calling for real accountability.

In response, representatives of Michael Jackson’s estate denied the allegations but refrained from detailed comments. Their lawyers cited attorney-client privilege, stating they are obligated to protect information about their legal strategy rather than engage in public disputes through the media.

Although many years have passed since Michael Jackson’s death, disputes over his estate and multimillion-dollar fortune continue to be the subject of legal battles between family members and those managing the singer’s assets.

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