Serhii Koretskyi Announces Need to Optimise State Apparatus and Reform Public Administration

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi announced the need to optimize the state apparatus, improve the efficiency of the government’s work, and continue the reform of public administration under martial law.

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Prime Minister of Ukraine, Serhii Koretskyi, held a meeting with the Cabinet of Ministers' State Secretary, Kostiantyn Marievych, during which they discussed the issues of optimising the state apparatus and improving the efficiency of management processes.

According to the head of government, one of the key priorities is to ensure the quality organisation of the work of the Cabinet of Ministers and government structures, strengthen coordination between agencies, as well as strict control over the implementation of adopted decisions.

The parties paid special attention to the reform of public administration. As Serhii Koretskyi noted, the government faces the task of forming a professional and efficient state apparatus capable of providing prompt and quality management, especially under martial law conditions.

Recall that the Verkhovna Rada, upon the submission of the newly appointed Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi, has already approved the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. At the same time, the issue of appointing new heads of the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is still under discussion.

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