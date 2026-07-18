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Extended "eOselia" Programme Launched at 3% for Veterans – How to Apply

14:39, 18 July 2026 145
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Preferential housing loans have become available for veterans, combatants, people with disabilities due to the war, and families of fallen Defenders.
Extended "eOselia" Programme Launched at 3% for Veterans – How to Apply
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From 17 July, veterans, individuals with disabilities due to the war, combatants, and family members of fallen Defenders of Ukraine can benefit from the state affordable housing loan program "eOselia" on preferential terms. The loan will be provided at an interest rate of 3% per annum, as reminded by the Kharkiv Regional Military Commissariat and Social Protection.

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Who is eligible for the loan

The "yeOselya" program at a 3% interest rate per annum will be accessible to:

  • veterans;

  • individuals with disabilities due to the war;

  • combatants;

  • family members of deceased veterans;

  • family members of deceased Defenders of Ukraine.

Utilising the housing voucher as a down payment

For internally displaced persons with the status of combatants or individuals with disabilities due to the war, an additional opportunity is

presented. They can utilise the housing voucher from the "eVidnovlennia" programme as a down payment for a loan within the "eOselia" programme.

Application process

From 17 July, applications for participation in the programme can be submitted through the Unified State Electronic Services Web Portal, including via the "Diia" mobile app.

Existing housing programmes for veterans

Apart from the new conditions of "eOselia," other state housing support programmes are already accessible for veterans and their families.

These include:

  • cash compensation for housing purchase for veterans with disabilities of groups I and II;

  • housing vouchers for veterans and individuals with disabilities among internally displaced persons;

  • compensation for housing rental expenses;

  • the "yeOselya" programme with a 3% annual interest rate for mobilised servicemen and contract military personnel.

 

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