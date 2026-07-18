Who Has the Right to Ukrainian Citizenship, Even If Born Abroad

Ukrainian citizenship can be obtained by descendants of those who were born or lived in Ukraine before 1991.

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Citizens from various foreign nations with Ukrainian ancestry or relatives linked to Ukraine's territory may obtain Ukrainian citizenship through territorial origin by following a simplified procedure.

To achieve this, it is essential to verify the relevant connection with Ukraine, submit a specified set of documents, complete three mandatory exams, and settle the consular fee.

Eligibility for Acquiring Ukrainian Citizenship through Territorial Origin

The streamlined process is open to citizens of European Union countries, the USA, Canada, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Moldova.

It is applicable to individuals who themselves or their close relatives - parents, grandparents, great-grandparents, siblings, offspring, or grandchildren - were born or resided before August 24, 1991, in territories currently or historically affiliated with Ukraine.

Territorial origin encompasses:

the territory of contemporary Ukraine;

regions that, at various historical epochs, were part of the Ukrainian People's Republic;

the West Ukrainian People's Republic;

the Ukrainian State;

the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic;

Transcarpathian Ukraine;

the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic (USSR);

the Crimean People's Republic;

the Crimean Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic.

Required Documentation

The Department of Consular Services at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasises that to obtain Ukrainian citizenship through territorial origin, the applicant must provide:

an application form;

two passport photographs;

a birth certificate from the specified territories (or a court ruling validating this information), or a document confirming familial ties with an individual born in these regions;

a declaration for recognition as a Ukrainian citizen in the prescribed format;

a document verifying the absence of a criminal record.

Compulsory Examinations

A pivotal condition for the simplified citizenship acquisition is passing examinations on the knowledge of:

The Constitution of Ukraine;

Ukrainian history;

The Ukrainian language.

Consular Fees and Supplementary Requirements

Upon meeting the stipulated criteria, the applicant should settle the consular fee.

The consul reserves the right to demand additional documentation as per Ukrainian legislation.

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