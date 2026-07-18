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Will the homeowner be granted a subsidy for the non-heating season if a family member has moved

11:49, 18 July 2026 146
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The subsidy for payment of housing and communal services is granted from the month of application for its appointment until the end of the heating season.
Will the homeowner be granted a subsidy for the non-heating season if a family member has moved
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The Pension Fund explained whether the homeowner will be granted a subsidy for the non-heating season if a family member has moved and registered at another address.

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They reminded that the subsidy for payment of housing and communal services is granted from the month of application for its appointment until the end of the heating season (in April).

After the end of the 2025-2026 heating season, households eligible for payment in May will have the amount of the subsidy for the 2026 non-heating season calculated automatically.

The housing subsidy is granted taking into account all persons registered in the residential premises, and the subsidy recipient is obliged to notify the Pension Fund of Ukraine within 30 calendar days about circumstances affecting the right to the subsidy (changes in the household composition).

Therefore, to be granted a housing subsidy for the non-heating season, it is necessary to submit a new application and declaration to the Pension Fund of Ukraine. This can be done in person by visiting a service center, sent by mail, or online via the Pension Fund of Ukraine's electronic services web portal or the "Pension Fund" mobile application.

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