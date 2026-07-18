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How and where to obtain an extract about the place of residence — explanation

09:42, 18 July 2026 112
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A certificate of registration can be issued in just one minute.
How and where to obtain an extract about the place of residence — explanation
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An extract about the place of residence is one of the most popular and in-demand certificates. This was reported by the Migration Service.

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Previously, to obtain this “registration certificate,” you had to go to the CNAP or the registration authority. Now, thanks to the cooperation of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the State Migration Service of Ukraine, it can be issued in 1 minute on the Diia portal.

To do this, you need to:

- authorize yourself on the Diia portal;

- in the “Services” section, select “Certificates and extracts”;

- choose the service “Extract about the place of residence”;

- if you want to get an extract regarding your child, you need to indicate this;

- provide the series and number of the child's birth certificate if you are obtaining an extract about their place of residence.

“Note that an extract about the child's place of residence will be generated if the information about the child is available in the Territorial Community Register!

We draw your attention to the fact that each electronic extract contains a unique QR code, by scanning which an employee of a government institution can verify the authenticity of the document and check the information in the registers,” the agency added.

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