  1. In Ukraine

Worked for Only 2 Months: Is It Possible to Take a Full-Length Vacation?

07:54, 18 July 2026 230
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The annual main vacation is granted to employees for a duration of at least 24 calendar days for a worked working year.
Worked for Only 2 Months: Is It Possible to Take a Full-Length Vacation?
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Employees who have recently started working may not always be able to immediately take their full-length annual leave. The general rule states that this entitlement arises after six months of continuous work. However, the legislation specifies certain categories of employees who can receive their full vacation earlier.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

According to Article 2, Part One of the Law of Ukraine "On Vacations" dated November 15, 1996, No. 504/96-VR, the right to vacations is granted to Ukrainian citizens who are in employment relationships with enterprises, institutions, and organisations regardless of ownership structure, as well as employees working under an individual employment contract.

The annual main vacation must be at least 24 calendar days for the working year. This year is calculated from the date the employment contract is signed.

Article 10, Part Five of Law No. 504 states that the right to the full duration of annual main and additional vacations in the first year of employment arises after six months of continuous work at the enterprise.

If an employee wishes to take their vacation before this period ends, the duration is determined proportionally to the time worked, as outlined in Article 10, Part Six of Law No. 504.

Exceptions are established in Article 10, Part Seven of Law No. 504. At the employee's request, full-length annual vacations may be granted before the six-month continuous work period ends in the first year to:

  • women — before or after vacation related to pregnancy and childbirth, as well as women with two or more children under 15 years old or a child with a disability;

  • persons with disabilities;

  • employees under 18 years old;

  • men whose wives are on maternity leave;

  • persons discharged after military service, if re-employed within three months;

  • part-time employees — concurrently with their main workplace vacation;

  • employees studying in educational institutions who wish to align their vacation with exams, tests, or educational

    activities;

  • employees with a sanatorium-resort treatment voucher;

  • parents-educators of family-type orphanages;

  • and other employees in cases provided by law, collective agreements, or employment contracts.

In a previous report by the Judicial-Legal Newspaper, judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine Viktor Horodovenko and Halyna Yurovska explained the content of Constitutional Court Decision No. 3-r/2026 regarding a case on the constitutional submission of the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights.

The Court upheld the constitutional right to rest for vulnerable employees by recognising the unconstitutionality of a provision in the Law that allowed employers to grant unused days of annual main vacation without pay, particularly affecting persons under eighteen years old and individuals with disabilities.

 

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua, follow SUD.UA on Google News , and join us on VIBERWhatsAppFacebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the important events.

Popular news

Judge Andriy Polishchuk artificially removed specific judges from case consideration through recusal decisions – High Council of Justice

Judge Andriy Polishchuk artificially removed specific judges from case consideration through recusal decisions – High Council of Justice

07:15, 17 July 2026 7k
In Kyiv, the Court Sentenced a Fraudster Who Lived for Free in 68 Apartments in Three Months

In Kyiv, the Court Sentenced a Fraudster Who Lived for Free in 68 Apartments in Three Months

18:04, 17 July 2026 4k
If an Apartment Is Registered Only with the BTI: Risks for Owners and Necessary Actions

If an Apartment Is Registered Only with the BTI: Risks for Owners and Necessary Actions

23:12, 16 July 2026 6k
Arrest cannot be indefinite: The Supreme Court overturned the decision in the case of a 10-year encumbrance on property

Arrest cannot be indefinite: The Supreme Court overturned the decision in the case of a 10-year encumbrance on property

10:30, 17 July 2026 3k
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Allows Mobilization Deferments to Be Renewed Without the Risk of Mobilization

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Allows Mobilization Deferments to Be Renewed Without the Risk of Mobilization

13:08, 17 July 2026 3k
The ECHR Obliged Russia to Pay Compensation to Crimeans for Land Plots Seized under the "Law of the Russian Federation"

The ECHR Obliged Russia to Pay Compensation to Crimeans for Land Plots Seized under the "Law of the Russian Federation"

08:30, 17 July 2026 3k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Who Has the Right to Check Military Registration Documents in 2026: Powers of the Territorial Recruitment Centers and Police During Mobilization

During martial law, special military registration rules apply: we explain who and how can conduct inspections.

Moratorium on Inspections During the War: The Cabinet Introduced New Guarantees for Affected Businesses

The register of damaged property and zones of risky farming will serve as grounds for exemption from inspections of compliance with orders.

Ammunition Detonation Leaves People Without the Right to Compensation: The Rada Wants to Change the Rules of eRecovery

The bill proposes to include housing destroyed due to military emergencies in the compensation program and expand benefits for owners.

Parents of Children with Disabilities Lose Family Guarantees after Mobilization: Why the State Must Eliminate Legal Inequality

The state recognizes that a child with a disability requires special care, yet current legislation results in one parent losing the ability to exercise these family guarantees after mobilization: why bill No. 15057 is needed.

Life Imprisonment May Be Introduced for Ecocide: Details of the New Bill

The new bill plans to introduce harsher penalties for ecocide, including life imprisonment and liquidation of legal entities.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]