  1. In the World

Donald Trump Accused Canada of Wildfires and Promises to Punish

08:30, 18 July 2026 152
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
Donald Trump accused the northern neighbor of being unable to contain the fires.
Donald Trump Accused Canada of Wildfires and Promises to Punish
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

US President Donald Trump sharply criticized Canada over the wildfires that in recent days have covered a significant part of the Midwest and the East Coast of the States with smoke. He wrote about this on his page on the social network Truth Social.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The American leader stated that he will discuss the issue of fires and their negative impact on the US with Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau. The American president accused Canada of causing the US to lose "billions of dollars" due to air pollution.

"We hold Canada responsible for not properly managing their forests and brush, and the US unnecessarily suffers from dirty, polluted, and unhealthy air, the quality of which is dangerous and absolutely unacceptable," Trump said.

The US president also accused Ottawa of abandoning basic forest management and trash cleanup, knowing that such neglect would lead to this result.

"This is deliberate negligence, which becomes an annual problem costing the United States billions of dollars, and the cost of this pollution should definitely be added to the tariffs that Canada is currently paying," the US leader added.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

Judge Andriy Polishchuk artificially removed specific judges from case consideration through recusal decisions – High Council of Justice

Judge Andriy Polishchuk artificially removed specific judges from case consideration through recusal decisions – High Council of Justice

07:15, 17 July 2026 7k
In Kyiv, the Court Sentenced a Fraudster Who Lived for Free in 68 Apartments in Three Months

In Kyiv, the Court Sentenced a Fraudster Who Lived for Free in 68 Apartments in Three Months

18:04, 17 July 2026 4k
If an Apartment Is Registered Only with the BTI: Risks for Owners and Necessary Actions

If an Apartment Is Registered Only with the BTI: Risks for Owners and Necessary Actions

23:12, 16 July 2026 6k
Arrest cannot be indefinite: The Supreme Court overturned the decision in the case of a 10-year encumbrance on property

Arrest cannot be indefinite: The Supreme Court overturned the decision in the case of a 10-year encumbrance on property

10:30, 17 July 2026 3k
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Allows Mobilization Deferments to Be Renewed Without the Risk of Mobilization

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Allows Mobilization Deferments to Be Renewed Without the Risk of Mobilization

13:08, 17 July 2026 3k
The ECHR Obliged Russia to Pay Compensation to Crimeans for Land Plots Seized under the "Law of the Russian Federation"

The ECHR Obliged Russia to Pay Compensation to Crimeans for Land Plots Seized under the "Law of the Russian Federation"

08:30, 17 July 2026 3k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Who Has the Right to Check Military Registration Documents in 2026: Powers of the Territorial Recruitment Centers and Police During Mobilization

During martial law, special military registration rules apply: we explain who and how can conduct inspections.

Moratorium on Inspections During the War: The Cabinet Introduced New Guarantees for Affected Businesses

The register of damaged property and zones of risky farming will serve as grounds for exemption from inspections of compliance with orders.

Ammunition Detonation Leaves People Without the Right to Compensation: The Rada Wants to Change the Rules of eRecovery

The bill proposes to include housing destroyed due to military emergencies in the compensation program and expand benefits for owners.

Parents of Children with Disabilities Lose Family Guarantees after Mobilization: Why the State Must Eliminate Legal Inequality

The state recognizes that a child with a disability requires special care, yet current legislation results in one parent losing the ability to exercise these family guarantees after mobilization: why bill No. 15057 is needed.

Life Imprisonment May Be Introduced for Ecocide: Details of the New Bill

The new bill plans to introduce harsher penalties for ecocide, including life imprisonment and liquidation of legal entities.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]