Donald Trump Accused Canada of Wildfires and Promises to Punish

Donald Trump accused the northern neighbor of being unable to contain the fires.

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US President Donald Trump sharply criticized Canada over the wildfires that in recent days have covered a significant part of the Midwest and the East Coast of the States with smoke. He wrote about this on his page on the social network Truth Social.

The American leader stated that he will discuss the issue of fires and their negative impact on the US with Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau. The American president accused Canada of causing the US to lose "billions of dollars" due to air pollution.

"We hold Canada responsible for not properly managing their forests and brush, and the US unnecessarily suffers from dirty, polluted, and unhealthy air, the quality of which is dangerous and absolutely unacceptable," Trump said.

The US president also accused Ottawa of abandoning basic forest management and trash cleanup, knowing that such neglect would lead to this result.

"This is deliberate negligence, which becomes an annual problem costing the United States billions of dollars, and the cost of this pollution should definitely be added to the tariffs that Canada is currently paying," the US leader added.

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