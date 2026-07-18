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Who Can Have Their Deferral Automatically Extended: 22 Categories of Citizens Are Checked

09:24, 18 July 2026 189
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Automatic extension works regardless of how a person registered their deferral: online in Reserve+ or through CNAP.
Who Can Have Their Deferral Automatically Extended: 22 Categories of Citizens Are Checked
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The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminded that over 90% of current deferrals can be extended without any additional actions from the person.

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If the reason remains valid and is confirmed in state registers, the deferral period will be updated automatically. Deferrals are extended until the end of the mobilization period defined by the Decree of the President of Ukraine, but no longer than the lawful basis for the deferral remains valid.

Automatic extension works regardless of how the person registered the deferral: online in Reserve+ or through CNAP. The application itself does not extend deferrals – it shows up-to-date information from the state register.

Who Can Have Their Deferral Automatically Extended

Data in state registers are automatically checked for 22 categories:

People with disabilities.

Temporarily unfit for military service.

Parents of three or more children.

Parents who independently raise a child under 18 years old.

Parents of a child with a disability under 18 years old.

Parents raising a seriously ill child without an established disability.

Parents of an adult child with a disability of group I or II.

People caring for a seriously ill family member.

Guardians of a person declared legally incapacitated.

People who have a wife or husband with a disability of group I or II.

People who have a wife or husband with a disability of group III.

People who have a father, mother, or one of the parents of their wife or husband with a disability of group I or II.

People caring for a relative of the second or third degree of kinship with a disability.

Women and men of servicemen who have a child.

Students and postgraduate students.

Employees of higher and vocational education institutions.

Teachers of general secondary education institutions.

People whose close relatives died or went missing during hostilities or martial law.

Relatives of Heroes of Ukraine posthumously honored for courage during the Revolution of Dignity.

People deprived of personal freedom due to armed aggression against Ukraine.

Servicemen released from captivity.

People who signed a one-year contract for military service aged 18 to 25 years.

If there is enough up-to-date information in the state registers, the deferral is extended.

How the Deferral Extension Happens

The system automatically checks data in state registers to determine if the basis for deferral remains. If everything is in order, the deferral period will be updated.

Reserve+ users will receive notifications, and the current date can be seen in the extended data of the electronic military registration document.

The document may indicate not a specific date, but the wording "until the end of mobilization." This means the deferral is valid until the end of the current mobilization period. If mobilization is extended and the basis for deferral remains valid, its term will be updated automatically. The exact date can be checked in the extended data in Reserve+.

Why a Deferral May Not Be Automatically Extended

Sometimes state registers do not contain all the information necessary to confirm the basis.

This most often concerns:

  • people who have a father or mother with a disability of group I or II;
  • people caring for a seriously ill family member;
  • parents of three or more children;
  • parents of a child with a disability under 18 years old.

This does not mean the person has lost the right to a deferral. Most often, it is enough to update the data in the state registers used to verify the basis.

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