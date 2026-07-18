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July 18 — What Holiday Is Today and Main Events

09:06, 18 July 2026 52
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On July 18, Ukraine and the world celebrate World Listening Day.
July 18 — What Holiday Is Today and Main Events
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On Saturday, July 18, a number of holidays are celebrated in Ukraine and worldwide. Several important events also occurred on this day in the past.

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July 18 is celebrated as World Listening Day in Ukraine and around the world. The date was chosen deliberately — it is the birthday of Canadian composer and soundscape researcher Raymond Murray Schafer, who is considered the founder of modern acoustic ecology. He urged people not only to hear sounds but also to consciously listen to the world around them.

July 18 is also International Nelson Mandela Day. Mandela became a symbol of the struggle against apartheid policies in South Africa. For his beliefs, he spent 27 years in prison, but after his release, he did not call for revenge. Instead, he chose the path of dialogue, reconciliation, and national unity. In 1994, Mandela became the first democratically elected president of the Republic of South Africa and made significant efforts to build a society free of racial discrimination.

Additionally, July 18 is the Day of the Perfect Family. The idea of this day is to value the time spent with loved ones, strengthen family bonds, and create shared memories. Many families celebrate it simply: by organizing family dinners, joint walks, picnics, board games, or watching favorite movies together.

What Church Holiday Is Today

On July 18, believers commemorate the Day of Remembrance of Saint Martyr Hyacinth of Amastris. According to church tradition, he was born into a devout Christian family and from a young age was noted for his deep faith and holy life. He is attributed with the gift of performing miracles, one of the most famous being the resurrection of a deceased child through his prayer. In adulthood, Hyacinth openly opposed paganism: seeing people worship a tree as a deity, he cut it down. For this, the saint was brutally tortured — his teeth were knocked out, he was dragged on the ground, and imprisoned, where he passed away, accepting a martyr's death for his faith in Christ.

Calendar of Important Events on July 18

390 BC — The Battle of the Allia takes place, in which the Roman army suffers a devastating defeat by Gallic tribes led by the Celtic chieftain Brennus;

64 AD — A massive fire breaks out in Rome, lasting seven days and engulfing most of the city: 10 of 14 city districts are destroyed, including the imperial palace;

1672 — During the Ruin, a period of internecine struggle in Ukrainian lands, a battle occurs near Chetvertynivka between the forces of Hetman Petro Doroshenko and his rival Mykhailo Khanenko;

1870 — At the First Vatican Council, the first dogmatic constitution titled "On the Church of Christ" is almost unanimously approved, officially proclaiming the dogma of papal infallibility;

1878 — The prominent Swedish Arctic explorer Adolf Erik Nordenskiöld becomes the first person to successfully navigate the Northern Sea Route from the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific;

1898 — Pierre and Marie Curie submit a report to the Paris Academy of Sciences announcing the discovery of new radioactive elements besides uranium;

1915 — In the Adriatic Sea, an Austro-Hungarian submarine destroys the Italian cruiser "Giuseppe Garibaldi";

1946 — In post-war emigration, the Ukrainian Youth Association resumes its activities — an organization aimed at preserving the national identity of Ukrainians abroad;

1947 — King George VI signs the legislative act granting independence to British India, marking a turning point in the decolonization of the British Empire;

1954 — The world's first jazz festival takes place in Newport, Rhode Island, USA;

1968 — The company "Intel" is officially founded in the USA;

1972 — Egyptian President Anwar Sadat accuses the Soviet Union of failing to fulfill arms supply agreements and orders the withdrawal of 20,000 Soviet military advisors from the country;

1995 — In Kyiv, near the walls of St. Sophia Cathedral, Patriarch Volodymyr (Romaniuk) is buried;

2023 — The American spacecraft "Voyager 2" surpasses "Pioneer 10" in distance from the Sun, becoming the second most distant human-made object in deep space after "Voyager 1".

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