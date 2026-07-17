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Supplement to Pension After 70 Years: The Pension Fund Explains Who Will Not Receive 300 UAH.

23:30, 17 July 2026 104
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Pensioners who have turned 70 can automatically receive an age supplement to their pension. However, the Pension Fund will grant this supplement only if the total amount of pension payments does not exceed 10,340.35 UAH.
Supplement to Pension After 70 Years: The Pension Fund Explains Who Will Not Receive 300 UAH.
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After reaching the age of 70, many pensioners expect an automatic increase in their pension due to an age supplement. However, such an allowance is not granted to everyone, as its payment depends on the total amount of pension provision. The Pension Fund explained that a monthly compensatory payment of up to 300 hryvnias is assigned only to those pensioners whose total pension does not exceed 10,340.35 UAH. When determining the right to the supplement, not only the basic pension amount is taken into account, but also all other payments, including:

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  • old-age or disability pension;

  • supplement for excess insurance experience;

  • amounts of indexation;

  • additional pensions and targeted financial assistance;

  • monthly compensations, including those related to the loss of a breadwinner due to the Chernobyl disaster, and other payments provided by law.

If after calculating all these components the total pension amount exceeds the established threshold by even one hryvnia, the age compensation is not assigned. Currently, there are three levels of age supplements in Ukraine:

  • from 70 to 74 years — up to 300 UAH;

  • from 75 to 79 years — up to 456 UAH;

  • from 80 years — up to 570 UAH.

The Pension Fund emphasises that this is a supplement "up to" the specified amount. Therefore, after moving to the next age category, the previous allowance is not added to the new one. For example, after reaching 75 years, the total amount of the age supplement increases to 456 UAH, not 756 UAH.

To receive such a supplement, a pensioner does not need to submit an application or contact the Pension Fund. The supplement is assigned automatically based on data contained in the electronic pension file. It is accrued from the day the corresponding age is reached: if the birthday falls in the middle of the month, the payment for that month is made proportionally, and from the next month — in full.

The right to an age supplement does not depend on the type of pension, insurance experience, or employment status. The decisive criterion remains only the total amount of pension provision, which must not exceed 10,340.35 UAH.

 

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