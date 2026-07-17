How to Obtain a State Social Assistance Recipient ID: Explanation from the Pension Fund of Ukraine

The Pension Fund explained how recipients of state social assistance can obtain the relevant ID, where to submit the application, and who can apply on behalf of minors and incapacitated persons.

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The Pension Fund of Ukraine reminded that citizens who have been granted state social assistance in accordance with the laws of Ukraine "On State Social Assistance to Persons with Childhood Disabilities and Children with Disabilities" and "On State Social Assistance to Persons Who Are Not Entitled to a Pension and Persons with Disabilities" are issued a state social assistance recipient ID.

The procedure for issuing, manufacturing, and delivering such IDs is defined by the resolution of the Pension Fund of Ukraine Board dated March 20, 2026, No. 12-1. The document came into force on May 1, 2026.

To obtain the ID, it is necessary to submit an application for its issuance.

The application can be submitted in person to any territorial office of the Pension Fund of Ukraine regardless of the registered or declared place of residence or stay. The list of service centers is available on the Pension Fund of Ukraine's electronic services web portal in the "Contacts" section.

Also, after the relevant technical capability is implemented, the application can be submitted through the Pension Fund's electronic services web portal using a qualified electronic signature.

If the recipient of state social assistance is a minor or incapacitated person, the application for the ID must be submitted by their parents or other legal representatives.

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