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Oleksiy Sobolev Moves to the Office of the President to Strengthen the Economic Direction

21:02, 17 July 2026 178
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He will be responsible for supporting Ukrainian manufacturers, facilitating state-business interaction, and implementing agreements with international partners.
Oleksiy Sobolev Moves to the Office of the President to Strengthen the Economic Direction
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President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that former Minister of Economy OleksiySobolev will join the economic team in the Office of the President.

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According to the Head of State, working alongside the head of the OP, Kyrylo Budanov, they have identified key objectives for the new role.

"The primary focus is to support Ukrainian manufacturers at all levels of government and to promptly implement agreements with partners," stated the President.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also highlighted that Oleksiy Sobolev's experience enables him to contribute to shaping economic policies and effectively engage with the government and members of parliament.

Another important aspect of his role, as mentioned by the President, will be to facilitate ongoing communication between state institutions and businesses through established frameworks within the Office of the President.

 

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