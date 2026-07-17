AMCU announced the risk of competition violations during the organization of burials for fallen miliAMCU Announced the Risk of Competition Violations During the Organization of Burials for Fallen Military Personneltary personnel

Authorities create advantages for certain funeral services during the burial of military personnel.

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The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine has announced risks of violations of legislation on the protection of economic competition during the organization of burials for fallen servicemen.

According to the AMCU, cases were identified during control activities where military administrations and local self-government bodies designated a single business entity as the provider of funeral services for fallen servicemen's burials. This entity was then reimbursed for the services provided.

The Committee highlighted that these decisions did not allow other business entities to offer similar services and receive compensation from local budgets.

Current legislation in the burial sector does not establish restrictions on the entities that can provide funeral services or receive reimbursement for their provision. Therefore, the AMCU indicated that these actions may negatively impact competition and potentially violate legislation on the protection of economic competition, through anticompetitive actions by local self-government bodies and authorities.

Market analysis conducted by the AMCU revealed that over 3,000 business entities in Ukraine provide or intend to provide funeral services. An analytical report from the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development in 2025 showed that funeral services were provided by 580 funeral services and 1,726 business entities of different ownership forms.

"Appointing a specific business entity as the provider of funeral services for fallen servicemen's burials and reimbursing them without sufficient justification distorts competitive mechanisms," stated the AMCU.

In response to these risks, the Antimonopoly Committee issued advisory clarifications on July 16.

Authorities and local self-government bodies were advised to ensure equal access for all business entities to provide funeral services for fallen servicemen's burials and to receive appropriate reimbursement. They were also instructed not to designate a single executor as the exclusive provider of such services without legal grounds, and not to give unfair competitive advantages to specific companies.

The AMCU pledged to soon publish the full advisory clarifications on its official website and distribute them to authorities and local self-government bodies.

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