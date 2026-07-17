Fine Up to 1500 Euros for a Souvenir: What Cannot Be Taken from French Resorts

Shells are a natural habitat for small marine organisms, and sand and pebbles help maintain the structure of beaches and prevent coastal erosion.

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Tourists planning a holiday in France have been warned about a ban that not all travellers are aware of. Taking natural materials from the beach — shells, pebbles, or sand — can result in a fine of up to 1500 euros, as reported by The Mirror.

French legislation deems such actions a violation of environmental regulations, as even minor removal of natural objects can impact the condition of the coastline.

According to local authorities, shells are part of the natural habitat for small marine organisms, and sand and pebbles help preserve the structure of beaches and prevent coastal erosion.

The ban is outlined in the Environmental Code of France. Illegal removal of natural materials without a special permit carries a fine of up to 1500 euros. The final amount of the penalty depends on the specific circumstances.

Environmentalists highlight that the issue lies not only in isolated cases but in the mass scale of such actions. If each of the millions of tourists takes sand or a few shells with them, it can accelerate the destruction of coastal ecosystems.

France boasts over 5,500 kilometres of mainland coastline, attracting millions of visitors annually. Authorities urge tourists to leave beaches in the same condition they found them.

Travellers are advised to familiarise themselves with local regulations in advance, as seemingly ordinary actions can lead to substantial financial penalties. Instead of natural souvenirs, tourists are encouraged to capture memories of their holiday through photographs.

As previously reported by the Judicial-Legal Newspaper, when planning a holiday or tourist trip, it is essential not only to choose a route but also to carefully acquaint yourself with the terms of tourist services. This was stressed by the State Consumer Service, emphasising that consumers have the right to safe and quality services, as well as to receive reliable information about them.