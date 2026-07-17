Serhiy Beskrestnov Appointed as Advisor to Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Defence Technology Development

Beskrestnov was appointed as an off-staff advisor to the President on the development of technological directions in defense.

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President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed SerhiyBeskrestnov as his advisor on the development of technological directions in defence. Previously, he was an advisor to the former Minister of Defence Mykhailo Fedorov.

According to decree No. 621/2026, Beskrestnov will hold the position of advisor to the President on the development of technological directions in defence on an off-staff basis.

On the eve of signing the decree, Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a meeting with Serhiy Beskrestnov (Flesh), during which they discussed the development of the technological component of Ukrainian defence and current challenges on the battlefield.

"We discussed in great detail everything that is currently most relevant in the technological components of our defence. It is precisely technology that saves the lives of our soldiers and returns this war home – to Russia. It is also important to always respond promptly to military innovations occurring with the forces and means of the aggressor's army, based on the principle: we know the details, therefore, we counter accurately. We agreed with Serhiy to cooperate to the maximum. There will be decisions. Thank you!" the President noted.

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