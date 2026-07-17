  1. Judicial Practice

A Man Clicked on a Link About "Help From the UN" and Lost Almost 50 Thousand UAH — Why the Court Denied Compensation

19:52, 17 July 2026 252
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
After the bank refused to return the funds, the man filed a lawsuit.
A Man Clicked on a Link About "Help From the UN" and Lost Almost 50 Thousand UAH — Why the Court Denied Compensation
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Kulykivskyi District Court of Chernihiv region rejected a local resident's request for the return of 49,699 hryvnias that were deducted from his bank cards after he clicked on a link supposedly offering assistance from the UN. The court determined that the bank had not violated its obligations, and the disputed transactions likely occurred due to the client's actions.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

Case Details

According to case materials No. 737/810/25, on June 24, 2025, 49,699 hryvnias were debited from two of the man's card accounts within a short period. The following day, he informed the bank about the contested transactions and reported the incident to the police.

After the bank declined to refund the money, the man initiated legal proceedings. In addition to seeking compensation for financial losses, he claimed for emotional distress, mentioning that he had to take sedatives due to the stress. The plaintiff also highlighted that he is a person with a Group II disability following a heart attack and is responsible for looking after his elderly mother.

During the court proceedings, the man clarified that he did not disclose his PIN codes, passwords, or card information to any third parties. He acknowledged following a Telegram link related to alleged UN aid but halted further actions upon being prompted to authenticate through the "Oschad 24/7" app.

The bank stated that all transactions were conducted through the "Oschad 24/7" mobile app with the necessary authentication. According to Oschadbank, the client's registration in the app, logins, and transfers were authenticated through one-time codes sent to his financial number. Moreover, there were no changes to the financial number, SIM card replacement, and the client received alerts about app logins and instructions not to share verification codes.

The court also highlighted discrepancies in the plaintiff's statements. At the trial, he admitted to accessing the UN assistance link, contrary to his previous claim to law enforcement that he had not clicked on any links.

Court Ruling

The court determined that it was the plaintiff's actions that facilitated the disputed transactions, with no proof of the bank's negligence or inadequate account security provided.

Consequently, the Kulykivskyi District Court of Chernihiv region dismissed the claim entirely. The court did not compel JSC "Oschadbank" to reimburse 49,699 hryvnias and did not grant the emotional distress claim, citing the lack of evidence to establish the bank's responsibility.

According to a report by the Judicial-Legal Newspaper, the Ministry of Justice has cautioned citizens about a scam involving purported "official" document processing or restoration through personal messages. The ministry stated that scammers monitor comments on MIA service centre posts, review followers of relevant pages, and target individuals seeking document processing or restoration.

 

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua, follow SUD.UA on Google News , and join us on VIBERWhatsAppFacebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the important events.

Popular news

Judge Andriy Polishchuk artificially removed specific judges from case consideration through recusal decisions – High Council of Justice

Judge Andriy Polishchuk artificially removed specific judges from case consideration through recusal decisions – High Council of Justice

07:15, 17 July 2026 5k
If an Apartment Is Registered Only with the BTI: Risks for Owners and Necessary Actions

If an Apartment Is Registered Only with the BTI: Risks for Owners and Necessary Actions

23:12, 16 July 2026 4k
Court explained why grounds for deferral do not mean exemption from mobilization

Court explained why grounds for deferral do not mean exemption from mobilization

17:14, 16 July 2026 4k
Arrest cannot be indefinite: The Supreme Court overturned the decision in the case of a 10-year encumbrance on property

Arrest cannot be indefinite: The Supreme Court overturned the decision in the case of a 10-year encumbrance on property

10:30, 17 July 2026 2k
The Verkhovna Rada approved the new Cabinet: who joined the government

The Verkhovna Rada approved the new Cabinet: who joined the government

16:02, 16 July 2026 4k
Zelensky changed the leadership of the military administrations of Kyiv, Kyiv and Mykolaiv regions

Zelensky changed the leadership of the military administrations of Kyiv, Kyiv and Mykolaiv regions

21:12, 16 July 2026 2k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Moratorium on Inspections During the War: The Cabinet Introduced New Guarantees for Affected Businesses

The register of damaged property and zones of risky farming will serve as grounds for exemption from inspections of compliance with orders.

Ammunition Detonation Leaves People Without the Right to Compensation: The Rada Wants to Change the Rules of eRecovery

The bill proposes to include housing destroyed due to military emergencies in the compensation program and expand benefits for owners.

Parents of Children with Disabilities Lose Family Guarantees after Mobilization: Why the State Must Eliminate Legal Inequality

The state recognizes that a child with a disability requires special care, yet current legislation results in one parent losing the ability to exercise these family guarantees after mobilization: why bill No. 15057 is needed.

Life Imprisonment May Be Introduced for Ecocide: Details of the New Bill

The new bill plans to introduce harsher penalties for ecocide, including life imprisonment and liquidation of legal entities.

The Supreme Court Recognises Illegal Dismissal of Manager Who Fictitiously Employed a Worker: Dismissal Without Specifying the Offence Is Illegal

The dismissal order under paragraph 1 of part one of Article 41 of the Labor Code of Ukraine must contain a clearly formulated single gross violation of labor duties that served as the basis for terminating the employment relationship.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]