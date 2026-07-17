A Man Clicked on a Link About "Help From the UN" and Lost Almost 50 Thousand UAH — Why the Court Denied Compensation

After the bank refused to return the funds, the man filed a lawsuit.

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The Kulykivskyi District Court of Chernihiv region rejected a local resident's request for the return of 49,699 hryvnias that were deducted from his bank cards after he clicked on a link supposedly offering assistance from the UN. The court determined that the bank had not violated its obligations, and the disputed transactions likely occurred due to the client's actions.

Case Details

According to case materials No. 737/810/25, on June 24, 2025, 49,699 hryvnias were debited from two of the man's card accounts within a short period. The following day, he informed the bank about the contested transactions and reported the incident to the police.

After the bank declined to refund the money, the man initiated legal proceedings. In addition to seeking compensation for financial losses, he claimed for emotional distress, mentioning that he had to take sedatives due to the stress. The plaintiff also highlighted that he is a person with a Group II disability following a heart attack and is responsible for looking after his elderly mother.

During the court proceedings, the man clarified that he did not disclose his PIN codes, passwords, or card information to any third parties. He acknowledged following a Telegram link related to alleged UN aid but halted further actions upon being prompted to authenticate through the "Oschad 24/7" app.

The bank stated that all transactions were conducted through the "Oschad 24/7" mobile app with the necessary authentication. According to Oschadbank, the client's registration in the app, logins, and transfers were authenticated through one-time codes sent to his financial number. Moreover, there were no changes to the financial number, SIM card replacement, and the client received alerts about app logins and instructions not to share verification codes.

The court also highlighted discrepancies in the plaintiff's statements. At the trial, he admitted to accessing the UN assistance link, contrary to his previous claim to law enforcement that he had not clicked on any links.

Court Ruling

The court determined that it was the plaintiff's actions that facilitated the disputed transactions, with no proof of the bank's negligence or inadequate account security provided.

Consequently, the Kulykivskyi District Court of Chernihiv region dismissed the claim entirely. The court did not compel JSC "Oschadbank" to reimburse 49,699 hryvnias and did not grant the emotional distress claim, citing the lack of evidence to establish the bank's responsibility.

According to a report by the Judicial-Legal Newspaper, the Ministry of Justice has cautioned citizens about a scam involving purported "official" document processing or restoration through personal messages. The ministry stated that scammers monitor comments on MIA service centre posts, review followers of relevant pages, and target individuals seeking document processing or restoration.