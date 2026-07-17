The Cabinet of Ministers Is Preparing a New Activity Programme: Ministries Given a Week for Proposals

By August 5, the government must prepare a document with specific goals, deadlines, and performance indicators for the ministries' work

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi instructed the ministries to submit proposals for the Cabinet of Ministers' Activity Programme and the government's priority action plan within seven days.

According to him, the preparation of these documents is planned to be completed by August 5 and submitted for government consideration.

"The programme will contain specific goals, deadlines for their achievement, and measurable results. It will become the main tool for evaluating the effectiveness of each ministry's work and the government as a whole," Koretskyi noted.

The Prime Minister also announced that within a month, the Cabinet's Activity Programme is planned to be approved, submitted to the Verkhovna Rada, and presented to the public.

Recall that earlier President VolodymyrZelenskyy stated that during a meeting with the newly appointed Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi, one of the new government's top priorities was identified as preparing the Cabinet of Ministers' Activity Programme.

According to the Head of State, the document should be presented to the Verkhovna Rada and the public, and the government's work will be based on the principle of personal responsibility of each minister for fulfilling the defined priorities.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua, follow SUD.UA on Google News , and join us on VIBER, WhatsApp, Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the important events.