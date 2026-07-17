Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko has Released a Video of the Assassination Attempt on Businessman Vadym Yermolaiev in Monaco.

The Security Service of Ukraine managed to restore the video recording from the camera that the suspects deleted after the assassination attempt in Monaco.

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Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko released a video recording that is one of the key pieces of evidence in the case of the attempted murder of Ukrainian businessman Vadym Yermolaiev in the Principality of Monaco.

According to the Prosecutor General, urgent investigative and procedural actions are currently underway to obtain new evidence in the criminal proceedings.

Kravchenko reported that specialists from the Security Service of Ukraine managed to restore the video recording from the surveillance camera, which the suspects tried to destroy.

According to him, the perpetrators installed the camera in advance near the crime scene to obtain confirmation of the order being carried out. Despite the video being deleted, SBU specialists managed to restore it.

"Thanks to the professional work of the specialists of the Security Service of Ukraine, it was possible to restore one of the key pieces of evidence that the suspects tried to destroy," said the Prosecutor General.

He also thanked the operational officers of the SBU, the National Police, investigators, and prosecutors for their professional and coordinated work.

According to Kravchenko, law enforcement agencies continue to establish all the circumstances of the crime, the role of each involved person, and are working to bring the guilty to justice.

"No evidence will be left unnoticed by the investigation," emphasized the Prosecutor General.

Recall, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv chose a preventive measure for the suspect in the case of the murder of Anastasiia Berezovska, who was linked to the assassination attempt on businessman Vadym Yermolaiev in Monaco.

The court placed Vitalii Zhykovych in custody. He was ordered to be held in detention for two months.

According to the investigation, Zhykovych is one of the figures in the criminal proceedings regarding Berezovska's murder. The investigation continues.

The court also chose a preventive measure for another suspect in this case — Vladyslav Reut. He was taken into custody for 60 days without the right to bail. According to law enforcement, he fired two shots at her head. During the court hearing, the suspect stated that he does not insist on bail and is ready to cooperate with the investigation.

Additionally, law enforcement found the body of Ukrainian citizen Anastasiia Berezovska, whom the law enforcement agencies of the Principality of Monaco suspect of an assassination attempt on a family, which resulted in three people being injured, including a child. According to the investigation, after returning to Ukraine, Berezovska was in contact with two men — a former law enforcement officer and a current officer of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence.

The SBU reported that during the investigation both men were checked for possible involvement in the assassination attempt in Monaco. Later, the current officer of the Main Intelligence Directorate, according to the investigation, confessed to the murder of Berezovska, which, as law enforcement claims, he committed together with another figure. Both were detained on suspicion of intentional murder by prior conspiracy of a group of persons.

Based on the testimony of one of the detainees, an investigative experiment was conducted, during which law enforcement found Berezovska's body with gunshot wounds to the head. The investigation continues. The Ukrainian side also handed over all available information to the law enforcement agencies of the Principality of Monaco and continues to identify possible masterminds and other persons involved in the assassination attempt.

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