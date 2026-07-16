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Zelensky changed the leadership of the military administrations of Kyiv, Kyiv and Mykolaiv regions

21:12, 16 July 2026 693
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Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed the head of the Kyiv city military administration Timur Tkachenko, and the heads of the Kyiv and Mykolaiv regional state administrations Mykola Kalashnyk and Vitaliy Kim.
Zelensky changed the leadership of the military administrations of Kyiv, Kyiv and Mykolaiv regions
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President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a series of decrees enacting personnel changes within the Kyiv City Military Administration, as well as the Kyiv and Mykolaiv Regional State Administrations.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

Decree No. 615/2026 confirms the dismissal of Timur Tkachenko from his role as head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

The President also dismissed Mykola Kalashnyk as head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, reportedly at his own request.

Additionally, Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Vitaliy Kim from his position as head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration, also stating this was due to a submitted request.

In separate decrees, the President appointed interim regional heads.

Ruslan Oliynyk has been assigned as acting head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, while Heorhiy Reshetilov will temporarily lead the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration.

It is understood that Vitaliy Kim has become the new Minister for Veterans Affairs.

On 16 July, the Rada supported the draft resolution for the appointment of Serhii Koretskyi as Prime Minister of Ukraine.

Furthermore, the Verkhovna Rada has approved the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, following a submission from the newly appointed Prime Minister, Serhii Koretskyi.

 

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