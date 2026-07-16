Up to 3,400 Hryvnias Fine: What Animal Owners Can Be Penalised For on the Beach

The harshest punishment awaits those whose dog scared other vacationers, damaged someone else's property, or bit someone.

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During the summer, Ukrainians often holiday with their pets near bodies of water. However, such outings can result in an administrative penalty if owners violate established rules for keeping and walking animals.

Under the Law of Ukraine "On the Protection of Animals from Cruel Treatment" and the norms of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offences (CUAO), certain violations committed with a dog in public places incur liability.

Ukrainian legislation does not contain a general direct prohibition on dogs being near bodies of water. Nevertheless, local self-government bodies or service providers may establish rules for visiting official beaches, which could include restrictions on animals in these areas.

A fine may be imposed if:

the dog is in a public place without a lead;

a potentially dangerous breed of dog is without a muzzle;

the owner disregards prohibition signs in designated recreation areas;

the owner fails to clean up the animal's excrement.

According to Article 154 of the CUAO ("Violation of rules for keeping dogs and cats"), walking a dog in breach of established rules is punishable by a fine.

For a first offence, the owner may be fined between 170 and 340 hryvnias. If a similar violation is recorded again within a year, the fine will range from 340 to 510 hryvnias.

A more severe penalty applies if the animal frightens people, damages someone else's property, or causes harm to health. For such violations, the fine may range from 1,700 to 3,400 hryvnias. Additionally, the law allows for the confiscation of the animal by court order.

Separately, owners may be fined for polluting beach areas. Violation of improvement rules, as stipulated by Article 152 of the CUAO, carries a fine for citizens from 340 to 1,360 hryvnias.

It is worth noting that "Judicial-Legal Newspaper" reported on a case where a court ordered a dog owner to pay 30,000 hryvnias in compensation after her dog bit a child.

Furthermore, attention has been drawn to what actions to take if you witness cruel treatment of an animal.

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