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Salary Increase Coefficients Introduced for Court Staff

17:14, 16 July 2026 348
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For civil servants of the local general courts' apparatus who ensure the organization of the judicial process, a coefficient for increasing official salaries will be applied.
Salary Increase Coefficients Introduced for Court Staff
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The Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 911 has come into force, which provides for an increase in the official salaries of civil servants of the local general courts' apparatus with excessive workload.

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This was reported by the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine (SJA).

The document was adopted by the government on July 1, 2026, and came into force on the day of its official publication in the newspaper "Uryadovyi Kurier," i.e., July 15.

The resolution establishes that during the period of martial law and for six months after its termination or cancellation, increasing coefficients to official salaries will be applied for civil servants of the local general courts' apparatus who ensure the organization of the judicial process, depending on the workload level:

  • 1.2 – if the workload exceeds 50%;
  • 1.3 – if the workload exceeds 100%;
  • 1.4 – if the workload exceeds 200%.

The SJA noted that within 30 days after the resolution comes into force, the SJA together with the High Council of Justice must approve a list of local general courts and civil service positions whose employees ensure the judicial process and work with a workload exceeding 50%. Such lists will subsequently be updated quarterly.

The payment of increased official salaries will be made from the special fund of the state budget, which is funded by court fee payments and the seizure of collateral in favor of the state.

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