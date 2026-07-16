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Is the child abroad during the school year: Ukraine introduces a new check

15:44, 16 July 2026 235
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Data about schoolchildren will be cross-checked with registers to verify their presence outside Ukraine.
Is the child abroad during the school year: Ukraine introduces a new check
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The Cabinet of Ministers has updated the rules for accounting for preschool and school-age children. From now on, some information about children will be automatically cross-checked through state registers, and the Ministry of Finance will verify data regarding schoolchildren's presence outside Ukraine during the school year. The government also clarified the procedure for creating a child's profile, maintaining records during martial law, and using information from state electronic resources.

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The relevant changes are provided by Resolution No. 935, which amended the Procedure for accounting for preschool and school-age children, pupils, and students.

The Ministry of Finance will verify children's presence outside Ukraine

One of the main changes is a new mechanism of electronic information interaction between the Ministry of Education and Science and the Ministry of Finance.

From now on, information about school-age children, pupils, and students from the automated management complex and the Unified State Electronic Database on Education, including personal data, will be transferred to the Ministry of Finance to verify the child's presence outside Ukraine during the school year and to identify discrepancies in state information systems, registers, and databases in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On Verification and Monitoring of State Payments."

In case of discrepancies, the Ministry of Finance will provide recommendations to the Ministry of Education and Science on how to resolve them. After that, the Ministry of Education and Science must process these recommendations and inform the Ministry of Finance about the results of their consideration.

How the creation of a child's profile will change

The resolution also details the procedure for forming a child's profile.

When creating a profile, information about the surname, first name, patronymic (if available), date and place of birth will be obtained from the State Register of Civil Status Acts of Citizens upon request regarding the series and number of the birth certificate.

If such information is missing or an erroneous entry is found in the register, identification of the child and search for the birth certificate may be carried out using:

  • surname, first name, and patronymic (if available);
  • date of birth;
  • taxpayer identification number of one of the parents.

Additionally, information about the child's citizenship, as well as about the identity document confirming Ukrainian citizenship, will be automatically obtained from the Unified State Demographic Register.

If the necessary information is not available in state registers or contains erroneous entries, the responsible employee of the educational institution will enter the information into the profile based on documents submitted by one of the parents or the child's legal representative.

Features of record-keeping during martial law

The document supplements the Procedure with a new norm regarding the accounting of children not covered by education.

It is provided that during martial law, as well as within three months after its termination or cancellation, the collection, accumulation, and processing of information necessary for maintaining such records will be carried out taking into account the completeness and availability of information contained in state electronic information resources.

What other changes does the resolution provide

The government also clarified the list of information used for accounting for children. In particular, it now includes the taxpayer identification number from the State Register of Individuals - Taxpayers (if available).

In addition, changes were made to paragraph 13 of the Procedure. They will apply starting from September 1, 2027.

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