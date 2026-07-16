Zelenskyy revealed which position will be offered to Economy Minister Sobolev

Oleksiy Sobolev is planned to be transferred from the Ministry of Economy to the President's Office.

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President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer stated that the Ukrainian Minister of Economy Oleksiy Sobolev may be offered to move to work in the President's Office. He is planned to be offered the position of deputy head of the President's Office Kyrylo Budanov for economic affairs.

According to the Head of State, he discussed the possible personnel change with the head of the President's Office Kyrylo Budanov.

"Yesterday I had a discussion with the head of my office, Kyrylo Budanov, we had a vacancy. We want to offer him, I have not yet spoken with him, to offer Sobolev the position of deputy for economics in the President's Office of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

The President noted that currently this is just a proposal, and the final decision is yet to be made.

Recall that a submission was made to the Verkhovna Rada regarding the appointment of a new Cabinet of Ministers.

Also, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the appointment of the heads of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be made later.

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