Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that it is necessary to completely eliminate the shameful aspects of 'busification'

The future Minister of Defense will have to deal not only with the army but also with mobilization issues and the work of the Territorial Recruitment Centers.

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President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that it is necessary to eliminate the shameful manifestations of the so-called «busification», while acknowledging that finding a mechanism to carry out mobilization measures with proper respect for people is not easy.

«The shameful aspects of busification must be destroyed. It is very difficult to find a mechanism so that this happens with respect. But there are problems that need to be solved,” said the Head of State during a press conference.

According to the President, during the mobilization measures it is necessary to eliminate cases that cause public outrage, while ensuring the fulfillment of tasks related to staffing the army.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy added that the future Minister of Defense will have to deal not only with the army but also with mobilization issues and the work of the Territorial Recruitment Centers.

The Head of State also noted that one of the strengths of Ihor Klymenko, whose candidacy is being considered for the post of Minister of Defense, may be the elimination of shameful moments during mobilization.

It is also known that Mykhailo Fedorov will remain in the President's team; his position will be determined later.

Recall that a submission was made to the Verkhovna Rada regarding the appointment of a new Cabinet.

Mykhailo Fedorov confirmed that he is leaving the position of Minister of Defense. He summed up his work leading the defense department.

It was also reported that Ihor Klymenko may head the Ministry of Defense.

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