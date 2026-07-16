Prosecutor of the Luhansk Special Prosecutor's Office Oleg Pohrebny was dismissed for connections with a case figure and lying in the integrity declaration

The High Council of Justice dismissed prosecutor Oleg Pohrebny for extraneous connections and a false integrity declaration.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The High Council of Justice supported the decision of the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors (QDCP) dated April 1, 2026, and dismissed Oleg Pohrebny from the position of prosecutor of the Luhansk Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Eastern region.

The grounds for dismissal were gross violations of prosecutorial ethics, conflict of interest, and submission of false information in the Integrity Declaration.

Circumstances of the disciplinary case

An official investigation conducted by the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Eastern region established that from March 1 to April 8, 2025, prosecutor Pohrebny engaged in extraneous relations with one of the figures in the criminal proceedings.

Through the Signal messenger, he discussed and planned his assistance in the illegal removal from military registration of conscription-age military personnel. This involved influencing officials of the territorial recruitment and social support centers (TRSSC) to enter false data into the "Oberih" register for improper benefit.

The fact of extraneous communication and planning of unlawful actions was confirmed by data from the mobile phone of the case figure.

On March 19, 2025, during the period of the mentioned actions, Oleg Pohrebny submitted the Prosecutor's Integrity Declaration, in which he assured that he had not committed actions that would disgrace the prosecutor's rank. The commission qualified this as submission of knowingly false (incomplete) information.

Decisions of the QDCP and HCJ

The Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors established violations of:

Article 19 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Prosecutor's Office";

Articles 4, 11, 16, 19, 21 of the Code of Professional Ethics and Conduct of Prosecutors.

The actions of prosecutor Pohrebny were qualified as a disciplinary offense that disgraces the prosecutor's rank, undermines the authority of the prosecutor's office, and raises doubts about his objectivity, impartiality, and honesty.

The High Council of Justice, having considered the prosecutor's complaints, left the QDCP decision unchanged and dismissed Oleg Pohrebny from the prosecutor's office.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.