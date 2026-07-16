In Dnipropetrovsk region, a soldier who went AWOL opened fire on police during searches

As a result of armed resistance, two KORD special forces operatives were wounded.

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In the Dnipropetrovsk region, during a sanctioned search, a man who had been classified as absent without official leave (AWOL) from a military unit since September 2024 opened aimed fire on police special forces. Two KORD special unit fighters were wounded as a result of the shooting. After that, the man committed suicide.

According to the National Police of Ukraine, the search was conducted within the framework of a criminal proceeding under Part 4 of Article 190 and Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The investigative actions were carried out by regional police investigators, operatives of the Strategic Investigations Department, and with the force support of the KORD special unit.

According to the police, after armed resistance, the man, while inside the house, shot himself in the head. The wounded special forces operatives were hospitalized. They are receiving the necessary medical care, and their lives are not in danger.

Currently, investigators, forensic experts, and other specialized services are working at the scene. Law enforcement officers have seized weapons and are documenting all circumstances of the incident.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", in the village of Pishchany Brid, Novoukrainka district, Kirovohrad region, a local resident opened fire on police officers during a document check, wounding two law enforcement officers.

According to the police, the man fired from an unidentified weapon while the officers were checking his documents. As a result of the shooting, the head of the patrol police response sector received a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and his partner was wounded in the arm. A special police operation is currently underway in the region to detain the attacker.