Russian-language music is to be completely removed from the public space: fines will reach 25,500 UAH

New rules may affect work, education, elections, concerts, children's camps, and even software purchases.

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Ukrainian language legislation may undergo one of the most extensive updates in recent years. It is proposed to change the rules for using the state language across a range of areas — from the work of government bodies, education, and culture to the electoral process, activities of public associations, children's camps, and software sales.

In addition, new requirements for proficiency in the Ukrainian language for certain categories of officials are proposed, strengthening responsibility for violations of language legislation, and a number of restrictions on the use of the aggressor state's language.

A draft law "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine Regarding Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language" has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada. The document proposes amendments to 22 laws of Ukraine to strengthen mechanisms for protecting the state language, eliminate gaps in current legislation, and harmonize certain provisions with the Law "On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language."

It was prepared in accordance with the Verkhovna Rada resolution dated January 15, 2026, "On Measures to Support and Strengthen the Ukrainian Language as the State Language," which tasked the relevant parliamentary committee with developing the appropriate legislative changes.

Based on an analysis of nearly seven years of practice in applying language legislation, a number of provisions requiring clarification or supplementation were identified.

Expansion of the circle of persons required to know the Ukrainian language

One of the key innovations is the expansion of the list of persons who must know the state language and use it while performing official or professional duties.

In particular, it is proposed to explicitly extend such requirements to:

Members of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine;

Heads of state scientific institutions;

Heads of state cultural institutions;

Private executors;

Arbitration managers;

Auditors;

Other specific categories of persons whose activities are related to performing publicly significant functions.

Additionally, draft law 15412 clarifies the procedure for confirming the level of proficiency in the state language for certain categories of persons in accordance with current legislation.

New requirements for the work of government bodies and official documents

The document proposes to establish that official documents, decisions, correspondence, informational materials, and other texts of state authorities, local self-government bodies, state and communal enterprises, institutions, and organizations must comply with the standards of the state language.

It is also clarified that the right of a person to use the Ukrainian language extends not only during the performance of work duties but also at the stage of employment. That is, citizens will have the right to use the state language already during hiring.

New rules for software and consumer information

A separate block of changes concerns computer programs.

It is envisaged that if software is sold in Ukraine without a Ukrainian-language user interface, the seller will be obliged to inform the buyer about this before concluding the purchase agreement.

Moreover, the draft law proposes to establish uniform requirements for the presentation of information for general acquaintance. In particular, text in other languages cannot be in a larger font or visually dominate the Ukrainian text.

Ukrainian-language environment in children's camps

The document proposes for the first time to regulate the use of the state language in the field of children's health improvement and recreation.

For this purpose, the Law "On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language" is proposed to be supplemented with a new article "State Language in the Field of Children's Health Improvement and Recreation."

At the same time, amendments are made to the Law "On Children's Health Improvement and Recreation." They provide that the language regime in children's institutions will be determined precisely by the language law, and employees of such institutions must ensure a Ukrainian-language environment for children and comply with the requirements of legislation regarding the use of the state language.

The right to use the Ukrainian language at any events

The draft law also guarantees the right of every person to use the state language when participating in events of political parties, public associations, and other legal entities.

It is proposed to explicitly stipulate that no participant of such an event can be deprived of the right to speak or communicate in Ukrainian.

New rules during elections and referendums

The document proposes amendments to the Electoral Code of Ukraine.

In particular, it is provided that members of election commissions must know the state language and use it while exercising their powers.

Provisions regarding candidates' confirmation of their proficiency in the state language are also clarified.

Similar changes are proposed to be made to the Law "On All-Ukrainian Referendum."

What powers local self-government bodies will receive

The draft law proposes to supplement the Law "On Local Self-Government in Ukraine" with provisions expanding the powers of local self-government bodies in the language sphere.

In particular, local councils will be able to:

Create conditions for the development and functioning of the Ukrainian language;

Promote the popularization of the state language;

Ensure the dissemination of knowledge about the Ukrainian language as an important component of Ukrainian and European cultural heritage.

At the same time, amendments to the Law "On Local State Administrations" clarify their powers regarding ensuring the development of the state language, as well as the languages of indigenous peoples and national minorities of Ukraine in accordance with the Constitution and laws of Ukraine.

Proposals to significantly strengthen responsibility for violations of language legislation

One of the most resonant innovations of the draft law is the change in the approach to responsibility for violations of the state language legislation.

It is proposed to restate Article 57 of the Law "On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language," which regulates the procedure for applying response measures by the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language.

If a violation of the mandatory use of the state language is established for the first time, the Commissioner may:

Issue a warning;

Or impose a fine ranging from 400 to 1000 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens. As of 2026, this amounts to from 6,800 to 17,000 UAH.

For repeated violations within a year after the penalty is applied, a fine of 1200 to 1500 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens is proposed, which as of 2026 amounts to from 20,400 UAH to 25,500 UAH.

Other changes contained in the draft law

The document also provides for a number of changes to other laws of Ukraine.

For example, it is proposed that in extracurricular education, the use of the state (official) language of a state recognized by the Verkhovna Rada as an aggressor or occupying state is not allowed during the educational process. A similar rule is proposed to be extended to private general secondary education institutions.

In addition, amendments to the Law "On Public Associations" propose to prohibit the use of the state (official) language of the aggressor or occupying state alongside the Ukrainian language in the names of public associations.

The draft law also provides for changes to legislation in the field of culture. In particular, it is proposed to prohibit the public performance, display, and demonstration of works performed in the state (official) language of the aggressor state, as well as corresponding phonograms, videograms, and music videos.

Separate provisions of the document clarify the tasks of the diplomatic service. It is envisaged that it should promote the development, popularization, and dissemination of the Ukrainian language abroad as one of the elements of Ukraine's cultural diplomacy.

Why the law is proposed

The main goal of the draft law is to increase the effectiveness of the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language, eliminate gaps in current legislation, and bring certain laws into compliance with the Law "On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language." The document is also intended to ensure proper implementation of the Verkhovna Rada resolution of January 15, 2026, on supporting and strengthening the Ukrainian language.

Implementation of the project will not require additional expenditures from the State Budget of Ukraine. At the same time, it is expected that the adoption of the document will contribute to strengthening the position of the Ukrainian language in public life, increasing the level of protection of citizens' language rights, and improving the mechanisms for implementing the state's language policy.

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