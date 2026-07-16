Zhytomyr Region Resident Sentenced for Threatening Police Officer with a Grenade

The convicted person was intoxicated and held a pyrotechnic device "Piro-5G" in his hand, which visually resembles an RGD-5 type grenade.

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The Bohunskyi District Court of Zhytomyr sentenced a serviceman to five years in prison after finding him guilty of the unauthorised abandonment of a military unit and threatening violence against a police officer.

Circumstances of the Case

According to case materials No. 295/11340/26, on 9 April 2024, a contract serviceman, who was employed as a material supply driver in a military unit, left his place of service without permission. He remained absent from the military unit until 10 June 2026, when he was apprehended by police officers.

Additionally, on 10 June 2026, in the entrance of the building where the man resided, he threatened a police officer with an object that resembled a grenade.

The verdict states that during his interaction with law enforcement officers, the man behaved aggressively and threatened to use violence by throwing an object visually similar to an RGD-5 grenade.

According to court materials, the serviceman was intoxicated and holding a pyrotechnic device, a "Piro-5G", which externally resembles a grenade.

The man was detained and, on 12 June, was taken into custody without bail.

During the court hearing, the accused fully admitted his guilt, confirmed the circumstances outlined in the indictment, expressed remorse, and requested a lenient sentence. He also publicly apologised to the victim.

The Court's Decision

The court found the man guilty under Part 1 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — threat of murder or violence against a law enforcement officer, and under Part 5 of Article 407 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — unauthorised abandonment of a military unit or place of service by a serviceman.

For the combination of criminal offences, the final punishment was determined by subsuming the less severe punishment within the more severe one, resulting in a five-year prison sentence.

As previously reported by Judicial-Legal Newspaper, the Kosiv District Court of Ivano-Frankivsk region sentenced a 48-year-old mobilised serviceman who left his place of service without permission and, while absent from the unit, had relations with a 15-year-old girl.

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