From 8 to 30 Hryvnias Per Trip: Dmytro Lubinets Explains Why New Tariffs Will Affect Kyiv Residents

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights warned about the consequences of increased transport fares in the capital.

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Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, criticised the increase in the cost of travel on Kyiv's municipal transport. He stated that the fare increase took place in the city with Ukraine's largest budget — over 106 billion UAH — calling the situation "paradoxical."

"Just yesterday, the metro cost 8 hryvnias; today, it's 30. This is an increase of 3.75 times, or 275%. But what is the justification for this increase? Proper justification — none," noted Lubinets.

According to him, the increase in metro fares may affect not only metro passengers but also other sectors.

"This will be followed by increases in minibus, bus, and taxi fares. The cost of goods delivery will rise, businesses will pass new expenses onto consumers, which means a new wave of inflation. Prices for food, services, and almost all aspects of everyday life will increase. Ultimately, every Kyiv resident will pay for this," the ombudsman said.

He noted that this represents another expense item that will take thousands of hryvnias monthly from just one working person.

"For a family where two or three people use public transport, this already means tens of thousands of hryvnias in additional annual expenses. For many, this will mean giving up other needs — children's clubs, recreation, or even quality food," he emphasised.

Separately, Lubinets compared the cost of travel in Kyiv with European cities, noting that the city now ranks eighth among the most expensive monthly passes in Europe.

At the same time, he emphasised that such countries have higher salaries, social guarantees, and greater purchasing power among the population.

"It is necessary to compare not only the ticket price. One must compare how much a person has to contribute from their salary just to get to work, school, or a doctor," he explained.

"30 hryvnias for the metro is not just a new fare. It is the new price of life in the capital. And if the authorities do not explain why people should pay almost four times more without offering better service quality or income growth in return, then this is no longer a transport reform. It is shifting the financial burden onto Kyiv residents at a time when most families already live under conditions of war, inflation, and constant price increases," said Dmytro Lubinets.

Recall that from 15 July, the cost of a single trip on municipal transport in Kyiv increased from 8 UAH to 30 UAH.

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