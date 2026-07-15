Additional Weekly Day Off: Which Employees Are Entitled to a Paid Day of Rest?

This day off is paid at 50% of the employee's average salary.

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Employees are entitled in certain cases to an additional day off from work weekly. Such guarantees are provided by the Labour Code of Ukraine.

As explained by the State Labour Service of Ukraine, in accordance with Article 218 of the Labour Code of Ukraine, employees undertaking postgraduate studies without interruption to their employment are granted, at their request, one day off from work per week during four years of study.

For this day, the employee is paid 50% of their average salary.

In addition, the law provides an additional opportunity for postgraduates. During the fourth year of study, at their request, another day off per week may be granted, but without pay.

As previously reported by the Judicial-Legal Newspaper, Ukrainian enterprises have the right to establish additional days off for their employees — this does not contradict labour legislation. This point is emphasised by the Inspection Activity Department in the Cherkasy region, in response to common questions from employers and employees.

The key tool is the collective agreement. It is in this document that the enterprise can provide for a shorter working week than the generally established 40 hours. An important nuance: such a reduction is possible at the employer's expense, without shifting the financial burden onto the employee.