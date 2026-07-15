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Some Ukrainians Can Receive 10 Pensions at Once: Who Is Eligible for the Additional Payment

21:50, 15 July 2026
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This concerns specialists of state or municipal educational, healthcare, and social protection institutions.
Some Ukrainians Can Receive 10 Pensions at Once: Who Is Eligible for the Additional Payment
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Certain categories of Ukrainians are eligible for a one-time financial assistance payment, equivalent to ten monthly pensions, when they apply for an old-age pension. This payment is available to employees of state and municipal institutions, subject to specific conditions.

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According to the Pension Fund of Ukraine, this one-time assistance is not universally granted but is limited to employees in particular sectors: education, healthcare, and social protection. It is specifically intended for specialists whose work involves increased psycho-emotional and social stress.

The employee's position must be listed in a special roster approved by Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 909, dated 4 November 1993. This document identifies professions where periods of work count towards special service for the purpose of long-service pension appointments.

The Pension Fund of Ukraine has stipulated that four conditions must be met concurrently to receive the

payment:

  • On the day of reaching retirement age, the individual must be employed in a state or municipal institution.

  • They must hold a position specified in the list outlined in Cabinet Resolution No. 909.

  • They must possess a minimum of 30 years of special work experience in such positions for women, and 35 years for men.

  • They must not have previously received any pension payments, including disability or long-service pensions.

Failure to meet even one of these conditions will disqualify an individual from receiving the one-time assistance.

If an individual satisfies all the requirements, the territorial bodies of the Pension Fund will automatically allocate the assistance when the application for the first old-age pension is submitted.

As previously reported by the Judicial-Legal Newspaper, Ukrainians who defer their pension application after reaching retirement age and continue to work officially may be eligible for increased future payments. This mechanism is legally established and aims to incentivise citizens to remain in the labour market for longer.

The amount of the supplement is contingent on the duration for which the pension application is delayed. If the postponement is up to five years inclusive, the pension increases by 0.5% for each full month. If the pension is applied for more than five years after eligibility, the supplement is 0.75% for each full month.

For instance, a one-year delay will result in a 6% increase in the pension, while a two-year delay will lead to a 12% increase. If an individual decides to apply for a pension after six years (72 months), the basic amount will increase by 54%.

However, such a decision may not always be financially advantageous. Before postponing retirement, it is advisable to analyse one's personal circumstances and weigh the potential benefits against any losses.

 

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