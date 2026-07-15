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Employment During Studies: Can a Student Retain a Survivor's Pension?

20:40, 15 July 2026 753
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Survivor's benefits are paid until children finish educational institutions, but not longer than until they reach 23 years of age.
Employment During Studies: Can a Student Retain a Survivor's Pension?
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Employment is not a reason to terminate survivor's pension payments for full-time students under 23 years of age.

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According to Article 36 of the Law of Ukraine "On Compulsory State Pension Insurance," the right to a survivor's pension belongs, in particular, to children of the deceased breadwinner who are full-time students in general secondary education institutions, vocational-technical colleges, and higher education institutions.

Such pension payments are made until the completion of studies, but not beyond the age of 23. The law also grants orphans the right to a pension up to 23 years of age, regardless of whether they are studying.

The Pension Fund of Ukraine has clarified that the mere fact of employment does not affect the right to receive a survivor's pension.

Therefore, a female student studying full-time at a university who takes up employment can continue to receive the assigned pension if she has not yet turned 23 years old.

As previously reported by Judicial-Legal Newspaper, not every relative of a deceased person automatically qualifies for a survivor's pension. To be eligible for payments, one must meet the conditions defined by law. Only specific categories of relatives can receive the pension. These include the husband or wife, as well as the parents of the deceased if they are disabled or have reached retirement age.

Children under 18 years old, children older than this age with disabilities established before reaching adulthood, and children studying full-time — up to 23 years old — also have the right to payments. This category also includes orphans up to 23 years old.

Additionally, pensions may be assigned to family members of a person who went missing if they were dependent on them.

 

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