Volodymyr Zelensky awarded the title 'Honored Lawyer of Ukraine' to Viktor Dubovyk and three other officials

It became known to whom Volodymyr Zelensky awarded the title 'Honored Lawyer of Ukraine'.

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The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the Day of Ukrainian Statehood awarded the honorary title "Honored Lawyer of Ukraine" to four officials.

VIKTOR VIKTOROVYCH DUBOVYK — General Director of the Directorate of the Office of the President of Ukraine

VIKTOR VOLODYMYROVYCH NALUTSYSHYN — Professor of the Department of Khmelnytskyi University of Management and Law named after Leonid Yuzkov

TETYANA VOLODYMYRIVNA POSPELOVA — Deputy Director of the Legal Support Department – Head of Department of the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine

OLEKSANDR SERHIYOVYCH PROKUDIN — Head of the Kherson Regional State Administration – Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration

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