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The EU extended temporary protection for Ukrainians until 2028, but with a condition

11:43, 15 July 2026
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Temporary protection will be granted only to those who fulfill their military obligations in Ukraine.
The EU extended temporary protection for Ukrainians until 2028, but with a condition
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European Union countries have agreed to extend the temporary protection status for people who left Ukraine due to the full-scale war until March 4, 2028. At the same time, an additional condition will apply for new applicants — protection will be granted only to those who fulfill their military duties in Ukraine.

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As reported by the EU Council, the decision to extend temporary protection for another year was made to ensure stability for Ukrainians who found refuge in EU countries.

At the same time, the EU emphasized that support for Ukraine must take into account its defense needs. That is why, going forward, temporary protection will be granted only to Ukrainian citizens who can confirm the fulfillment of their military obligations.

The new requirement will apply only to people applying for temporary protection for the first time. It will not apply to Ukrainians who already have this status in EU countries.

To confirm the fulfillment of military obligations, applicants will need to provide appropriate documents. This may include, in particular, a passport with a mark of lawful exit from Ukraine made by Ukrainian authorities, or a paper or electronic document confirming exemption from military duty or its fulfillment.

As previously written by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", recently in Ukraine there has been active discussion about the shortage of personnel and the possibility of involving foreign workers in the domestic labor market. Against the backdrop of these discussions, petition No. 41/009825-26ep calling for the development of a state strategy to protect the national labor market, which provides for the priority employment and reservation of Ukrainian citizens, as well as the involvement of representatives of the Ukrainian diaspora instead of labor migrants from other countries, has gained the necessary number of votes for consideration.

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