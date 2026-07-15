Court punished a serviceman for storing a combat grenade, which explosion injured his wife

As a result of the explosion, the woman suffered severe injuries — traumatic amputation of three fingers on her right hand and lacerations on her wrist.

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The Lubny City District Court of Poltava region found a resident of Lubny, who is a combatant, guilty of illegal possession of an RGD-5 hand grenade and three live rounds brought from the combat zone. He was sentenced to three years in prison but was released from serving the sentence with a probation period of two years. The ammunition became known after his civilian wife suffered severe injuries due to the explosion of the grenade's fuse.

Circumstances of the case

According to case materials No. 539/1999/26, the man brought home an RGD-5 hand grenade and three 5.45×39 mm rounds during his service from February 2022 to April 2023 and stored them without the legally required permit.

On the evening of April 15, 2026, his civilian wife handled the grenade fuse carelessly. As a result of the explosion, the woman sustained severe injuries, including traumatic amputation of three fingers on her right hand and lacerations on her wrist.

After the incident, law enforcement conducted a search during which they seized the grenade body, fuse, and three live rounds. Expert examinations confirmed that the seized items were live ammunition suitable for use.

During the trial, the accused fully admitted guilt, expressed remorse, and explained that he brought the ammunition from the combat zone. The court took into account that the man had no prior convictions, is employed, has combatant status, is a widower, and raises four children.

Court decision

He was found guilty under Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine ("Illegal handling of weapons, ammunition, or explosives") and sentenced to three years in prison. At the same time, the convicted person was released from serving the sentence with a probation period of two years.

The court also ordered the man to pay over 6,700 UAH in procedural costs for conducting expert examinations. The seized grenade and rounds were ordered to be transferred to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for use by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and other physical evidence was to be destroyed.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", a man storing ammunition at home was suspected in Kyiv region. He faces up to seven years in prison. This was reported by the regional police.