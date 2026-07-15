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Windows broken and computers damaged: work of the Peresyp District Court of Odessa limited due to enemy shelling

12:16, 15 July 2026
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The work of the Peresyp District Court of Odessa has been limited due to a Russian missile strike.
Windows broken and computers damaged: work of the Peresyp District Court of Odessa limited due to enemy shelling
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The Territorial Administration of the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine in the Odessa region reported that the work of the Peresyp District Court of Odessa will be temporarily limited for several working days.

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"Dear Colleagues, due to another missile strike on the city of Odessa, the work of the Peresyp District Court of Odessa will be temporarily limited for several working days.

We apologize for the temporary inconvenience," the statement reads.

In turn, the court added that as a result of the missile attack on the city of Odessa on July 15, the court premises were damaged: walls of the building, ceilings, windows and doors were broken, and computer equipment was damaged.

"Due to the need to bring the court premises into proper condition, from 15.07.2026 to 17.07.2026 the court will operate in a limited mode."

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