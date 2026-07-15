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HCCC began interviews with candidates for the Rivne Court of Appeal

12:34, 15 July 2026
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The HCCC noted that 23 candidates applied for the competition for 12 vacant judge positions in the Rivne Court of Appeal.
HCCC began interviews with candidates for the Rivne Court of Appeal
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During the meeting of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine in the composition of the panel, interviews were conducted and the results of the qualification assessment of three candidates for judge positions in the Rivne Court of Appeal were determined.  

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Based on the results of the qualification assessment on July 14, the Commission made the following decisions:

Tomilin Oleksiy Mykolayovych - 691.06 - Confirmed the ability to administer justice in the appellate general court

Ivashchenko Iryna Ihorivna - Break

Tymoshenko Oksana Vasylivna - Break

The HCCC reminded that 23 candidates applied for the competition for 12 vacant judge positions in the Rivne Court of Appeal. It is from the Rivne Court of Appeal that the Commission began conducting interviews within the first stage of the competition for the third group of appellate general courts. This group includes 11 appellate general courts, for which the Commission announced a competition for 155 vacant judge positions.

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