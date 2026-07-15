Volodymyr Zelensky approved the statute and design of the Order of Europe insignia, photo

The designs of the miniature insignia of the Order of Europe and the Order of Europe ribbon bar have been approved.

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The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed decree No. 599/2026 "On the Order of Europe," which approved the statute and design of the Order of Europe insignia.

The document states that in accordance with Articles 4 and 7 of the Law of Ukraine "On State Awards of Ukraine," the Head of State decrees:

To approve the following attached documents:

The statute of the Order of Europe;

The design of the Order of Europe insignia;

The design of the Order of Europe star;

The designs of the miniature insignia of the Order of Europe and the Order of Europe ribbon bar.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine shall ensure, in the prescribed manner, together with the State Administration of Affairs and with the participation of the National Bank of Ukraine, the manufacture of the Order of Europe, its attributes, and documents certifying the award, resolving issues regarding the financial support of the relevant measures. This Decree shall enter into force on the day of its publication.

APPROVED

By the Decree of the President of Ukraine

dated July 15, 2026 No. 599/2026

STATUTE

of the Order of Europe

The Order of Europe is established to honor individuals for outstanding personal merits in supporting Ukraine's strategic course towards full membership in the European Union, significant contribution to assisting Ukraine in strengthening resilience in defending its independence and the security of all Europe, strengthening international cooperation in the interests of democracy, peace, good neighborliness, and friendly and comprehensive relations between peoples. The Order of Europe may be awarded to citizens of Ukraine and foreigners. The awarding of the Order of Europe is carried out by decree of the President of Ukraine. The Order of Europe cannot be awarded twice to the same person. The Order of Europe may be awarded posthumously. A person awarded the Order of Europe is called a Knight of the Order of Europe. The motto of the Order of Europe is "Nobiscum stetit. Historia meminit" ("He stood with us. History remembers"). Nomination for the award and presentation of the Order of Europe are carried out in accordance with the Procedure for nomination and presentation of state awards of Ukraine, approved by the Decree of the President of Ukraine. The person awarded the Order of Europe is presented with the Order of Europe insignia, the Order of Europe star, a miniature of the Order of Europe insignia, the Order of Europe ribbon bar, and an award book in a case. The Order of Europe insignia is made of silver with a galvanic gold plating and has the shape of a three-dimensional double-sided twelve-pointed star covered with white enamel, with decorative balls on the tips of the rays. Between the front and back sides of the star is a disc covered with blue enamel. The disc has two springs on both sides, with the space between them covered with white enamel. Between the rays of the twelve-pointed star on both sides, on a blue enamel background, there are twelve small five-pointed stars.

On the front and back sides of the Order of Europe insignia, in the center, there are oval medallions depicting the Emblem of the Princely State of Volodymyr the Great.

The medallion on the front side of the insignia is covered with blue enamel, has two springs with the space between them covered with black enamel. Decorative balls are along the edge of the outer spring.

The medallion on the back side of the insignia has two springs with the space between them covered with black enamel, on which the inscriptions "NOBISCUM STETIT" (around the top) and "HISTORIA MEMINIT" (around the bottom) are placed. The Emblem of the Princely State of Volodymyr the Great is depicted framed by a wheat ear and an oak branch tied at the base with a ribbon bow. The number of the Order of Europe insignia is engraved at the top of the medallion.

At the top of the Order of Europe insignia is an oval link covered with blue enamel. On both sides of the link is a stylized image of the Tree of Life framed by decorative dots.

All images and inscriptions are embossed.

The size of the Order of Europe insignia between opposite ends of the twelve-pointed star is 50 mm.

Through a hole in the upper part of the link, the Order of Europe insignia is connected to a flat ring through which a ribbon passes for wearing the insignia around the neck. The ribbon of the Order of Europe is silk moiré with longitudinal stripes: blue 13 mm wide, golden 1 mm, blue 1 mm, yellow 13 mm.

The Order of Europe star is made of silver with galvanic gold plating and has twelve divergent rays, the ends of which are forked and decorated with decorative balls. The rays are covered with blue enamel, with additional rays with sharp ends highlighted on their surface. In the center of the star is a round medallion depicting the Emblem of the Princely State of Volodymyr the Great framed by a wheat ear and an oak branch tied at the base with a ribbon bow. Above the emblem is a straight equilateral cross with divergent arms.

The medallion is framed by decorative dots and has three springs forming a wide outer and narrow inner ring. The outer ring is covered with blue enamel and depicts twelve small five-pointed stars. The inner ring is covered with black enamel.

All images are embossed.

The size of the Order of Europe star between opposite ends is 54 mm.

The back of the star is concave with a clasp for attachment to clothing.

The miniature of the Order of Europe insignia is a reduced version of the insignia. Through a hole in the upper part of the link and a ring, the miniature is connected to a shaped frame. A ribbon folded in half with bent corners near the frame passes through the frame. On the back of the ribbon at the top is a device for fixing the ribbon ends and attaching to clothing. The size of the miniature is 22 mm. The length of the folded ribbon is 33 mm, the width is 18 mm with stripes (left to right): blue 8 mm, golden 1 mm, blue 1 mm, yellow 8 mm.

The ribbon bar of the Order of Europe is a rectangular plate covered with a ribbon with stripes (left to right): blue 13 mm, golden 1 mm, blue 1 mm, yellow 13 mm. The size of the ribbon bar is 12 mm high and 28 mm wide.

The Order of Europe insignia is worn around the neck and, if the recipient has the insignia of the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, it is placed below it.

The Order of Europe star is worn on the left side of the chest and, if the recipient has the star of the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, it is placed below it.

Instead of the Order of Europe insignia and star, the recipient may wear the miniature insignia (on uniform and civilian clothes) and the ribbon bar (on uniform). The miniature is worn on the left side of the chest and, if the recipient has the miniature of the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, it is placed after it. The ribbon bar is worn on the left side of the chest and, if the recipient has the ribbon bar of the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, it is placed after it.

Persons awarded the Order of Europe must carefully preserve it. Duplicates of the insignia, star, and award book may be issued if the State Awards and Heraldry Commission recognizes that their loss occurred due to natural disaster, hostilities, or other reasons beyond the recipient's control. After the death of the recipient, if there are heirs, the insignia, star, miniature, ribbon bar, and award book remain in the family as a keepsake.

DESIGN

of the Order of Europe insignia

DESIGN

of the Order of Europe star

DESIGNS

of the miniature insignia of the Order of Europe and the Order of Europe ribbon bar

Recall, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky awarded the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen the Order of Europe.

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