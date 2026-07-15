US Senate wants to pass Graham's sanctions bill without Trump's amendments

The US Senate demands a swift vote on the bill that Senator Lindsey Graham has been working on for over two years.

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A bipartisan group of American senators is demanding a swift vote on the sanctions bill by Republican Lindsey Graham, aiming to do so before the August recess of Congress. In particular, lawmakers do not support a number of new provisions proposed by President Donald Trump. This was revealed at a press conference held by the senators.

According to the senators, the bill has already been agreed upon with the White House, enjoys broad bipartisan support, and in their opinion, requires no changes.

The document is the result of nearly two years of negotiations and contains complex technical sanction mechanisms – which is why lawmakers consider it inappropriate to open it up for new amendments.

"We have long supported the sanctions bill against Russia, and the vast majority of Republicans do so... The Senate and the White House have developed a formula that they believe will work, and we are happy to work with it," said House Speaker Mike Johnson.

The senators also disagreed with Trump's proposal, who earlier suggested adding sanctions related to Iran or the Hezbollah group to the bill. The document's co-author, Democrat Richard Blumenthal, insists that the president has already approved this version.

"The president has approved this bill, and we need to move forward with it as is, rather than opening it up for other potential targets. If the administration wants to propose separate legislative initiatives regarding Iran or Hezbollah, Congress can consider them separately," he said.

The US Senate added that the document is intended to be a response to Russian attacks against Ukraine's civilian population, and any delay would mean more casualties.

Recall that on July 12, it became known that US Senator Lindsey Graham passed away at the age of 71.

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