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In Vinnytsia, Traffic Light Operation Will Change During Minute of Silence

08:04, 15 July 2026
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More than 80 traffic light objects will be switched to a special operating mode during the nationwide minute of silence.
In Vinnytsia, Traffic Light Operation Will Change During Minute of Silence
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In Vinnytsia, more than 80 traffic lights will be switched to a special operating mode to allow drivers to stop safely during the nationwide minute of silence. This was reported by the Department of Transport and Urban Mobility of the Vinnytsia City Council.

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Every day at 9:00 AM, public transport in the city stops, and private car drivers also observe the minute of silence.

To improve road safety, the city authorities are gradually implementing a new traffic light operation algorithm. Before the minute of silence begins, the lights will sequentially switch to red, allowing drivers to reduce speed in advance and stop safely without sudden braking.

After the minute of silence ends, the traffic lights will gradually return to their usual operating mode.

 

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